FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears came through with big plays in big moments on Friday, topping a hungry East Fairmont Bees team in their sectional championship match, 52-45.
Senior DeSean Goode put up 23 points in the postseason rivalry game, while freshman Julz Butler came through down the stretch with two 3-pointers that fueled Fairmont Senior in a game that the Bees looked poised to take at points.
The fourth quarter made all the difference for the Bears, outscoring the Bees 18-8 in the period and playing better on both ends of the court.
“It was two-fold,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Retton said of his team’s fourth quarter. “Our offense, we got better movement, our shot selection was better, that helped with our transition defense. The offense helped our defense.
“Defensively, we just stopped fouling. I thought we had some possessions where we’d play well, and then we didn’t finish the possession. We put them on the line, we got some makes, but at the end of the game our defense got right.”
East held a 37-34 lead going into the fourth quarter, and the two teams battled throughout the fourth, with East maintaining the slimmest of advantages through the first six minutes.
It was Butler who kept Fairmont Senior within one possession in the game’s biggest moment to that point. Back-to-back 3-pointers lifted up the Polar Bears when East was playing with determination on their end.
“I was confident in my shots, mostly because my team’s believed in me all year,” Butler said. “I felt comfortable taking those and I know my team needed them.”
“That was a big help with [Butler] shooting like that,” Goode said. “Coach tells him every day, just shoot the ball. We trust him to shoot the ball.”
“He hit some big shots,” Retton said. “The confidence he has in his shot, I think it also says something about our other guys and the confidence they have in him. That’s great teamwork.”
After Butler’s sharpshooting outburst, Fairmont Senior still trailed by one, 43-42, with five minutes to go. Split free throws by Goode tied the game at 43, and the Bears finally pushed through for a lead following two baskets inside by Goode, 47-45, with 2:21 to play.
East Fairmont probed patiently coming out of a timeout, but nearly two minutes of play yielded no chinks in Fairmont Senior’s armor on defense. After a long, fruitless possession the Bees called timeout with 46 seconds to play.
On the ensuing inbounds, East found a 3-point shot on the wing from Evan Parr, a shot that narrowly missed.
East fouled, and kept fouling on every inbounds, not yet in the bonus and trying to force a turnover. After two fouls, Zycheus Dobbs worked himself free off tight pressure on the inbounds, gathered in inbounds pass and quickly fired the ball down-court to Goode, who was wide open going to the basket.
An East defender tried to swipe at the ball as Goode went up for a layup, but bad turned to worse for the Bees as Goode powered through the contact for an and-one which he finished with a free throw.
“I knew that there were a couple seconds left, Zycheus got double teamed, they only had one back, and I know they feel confident with me taking that shot so I just took it,” Goode said.
Ahead 50-45, Fairmont Senior got another defensive stop and last-second score to finish off the 52-45 victory.
“We’ve played them three times, they’re a good team,” Goode said. “But coach always preached to us, it doesn’t matter how many times you beat them before, you always got to look at this game, don’t look over them. It’s been two close games the last two times we’d played them, so we had to come out and play good.”
“It was a good game, it was a big game, but coach kept preaching to us that we’ve got to look at it game by game, just play, do what we do, and if we do that, we got the right tools and we’ll be fine.”
Goode’s 23 was followed by Butler with 11, Dobbs with nine, Andre Grant with six and Connor Gower with three.
For East Fairmont, Greyson Stewart scored 17, Drew Moore scored 11, Ian Crookshanks scored eight, Jackson Crouso scored five and Evan Parr scored four.
East next has a date with Elkins in regionals, while the Polar Bears next play Lincoln.
