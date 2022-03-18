CHARLESTON — Friday's Class-AAA semifinals between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and Scott Skyhawks was all about size.
Would the Polar Bears use their height advantage to exert their will on the inside? Or could Scott scheme a way around the problems of Fairmont Senior's 6-foot-6-inch DeSean Goode and 6-foot-7-inch Eric Smith?
Early on, Scott — who earned their spot in the game after an upset victory over No. 2 Logan — seemed like they had a plan to overcome the size discrepancy they faced. Five-out offense spread Fairmont Senior out, and got their bigs away from the paint, and a patient offense swung the ball back-and-forth and waited for a good opportunity to drive. Scott led 12-8 after the first quarter, and limited the damage the Polar Bears did inside, with Fairmont Senior collecting two offensive rebounds and recording two second-chance points in the first.
But for the next three quarters, the Skyhawks couldn't keep it up.
Fairmont Senior gobbled up 14 offensive rebounds in the game and put in 19 second-chance points, led by a 31-point, 17-rebound effort by DeSean Goode on 13-18 shooting that pushed the Polar Bears over the top and into the state title game, beating the Skyhawks 68-54.
Scott held onto a lead for the first 4:00 of the second quarter, until a Zycheus Dobbs 3-pointer put the Polar Bears ahead 22-21. The Skyhawks struggled to keep up on the scoreboard, with a brutal shooting game from outside keeping their offense stuck in first gear.
"Early on, we had them spaced out, they were coming out to contest shooters and we had a lot of success getting to the rim and finishing," Scott head coach Shawn Ballard said. "We got a little stretch there where once we were getting to the rim they went to more of a zone, got out of their man-to-man and were packing it in on us a little bit. We were still getting in the lanes but they were shrinking our gaps a little bit. Instead of getting to the rim and finishing like we were early on, we had to kick out.
"We got a lot of good looks — the first half I think we were 1-14 from 3, and out of those 14 maybe one or two were bad shots, but overall it's how we play and they just didn't fall tonight. We hit a couple of those shots, they have to space back out, we don't dig a hole where we've got to press the whole second half. A few shots fall, they've got to come out and guard us and we could've kept getting to the rim. They played well tonight."
Scott's 1-14 day from behind the arc ended up as a 6-31 shooting performance, as the Skyhawks were searching for a spark from outside that never really came. Scott hit three 3's in the third on eight tries, a factor that kept them in the game but trailing just 48-42 at the end of three.
Scott couldn't keep that pace going into the fourth, and with Fairmont Senior's offensive rebounding and put-backs ensuring their offense never hit a snag, the Polar Bears put their foot down and outscored the Skyhawks 20-12 in the fourth.
Reece Carden, who piled up 26 points against Logan, was a player of emphasis for the Polar Bears on defense, and he drew multiple assignments throughout the game.
"Watching Scott play against Logan, we knew we had to defend the 3," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "And they shoot their 3's in a variety of ways. Out of their half-court offense, off of rebounds, they'll rebound it, kick it out, and that was really important. They shot 6-31 on 3's, and that was huge. It was team defense, it wasn't all on Zycheus to guard [Reece] Carden — DeSean was on him at times when Zycheus picked up three fouls. We had Joseph Uram on him. Just an overall really good performance defensively. I think offensively, we set out to do, and accomplished, the things we wanted to do offensively."
Carden finished with 10 points, second on Scott behind Landon Stone's 16 points.
Rebounding was the prime factor for the Polar Bears, and DeSean Goode was the man behind nearly half of Fairmont Senior's rebounds. The Polar Bears had 17 boards — eight offensive, nine defensive — made for an all-star statline along with Goode's 31 points. The junior had three offensive putbacks in the third quarter, a big reason why Scott couldn't make up more ground despite finding their long range shot in the third.
Goode looked at the big picture after the game, and saw his individual numbers as a result of team play.
"It really wasn't just me," Goode said. "I think my teammates played a big part in it. Zycheus would find me in open spots whenever they would try to double him, or the same thing with my other teammates. Then if I got the ball inside and they doubled me, I would pass it out for the open shot, to get the team a shot.
"Like coach said, all five guys need to box out on the team. Our guards really helped me with that too because if they didn't box out, the other guards could get it. They limited all their guys to where just me and Eric could get it."
"It's team defense," Retton added. "When you contest that shot, that allows him to get that ball. We don't get the contest outside, we don't have the proper switches, then he can't collect the rebound."
Dobbs' facilitation resulted in eight assists on Friday — many to Goode, as the two have had a game-changing connection throughout the season. Dobbs ended with 17 points to go along with his eight assists and seven rebounds. Dobbs' cool demeanor in the face of increased pressure out of halftime kept Scott from linking together turnovers and scores, and forced them to operate out of the half-court despite pressing the length of the floor on defense.
"In the second half when we started extending our pressure, Dobbs is such a good guard and when he gets that penetration we have to help off a little bit, and Goode's such a big target for him every time we help off of him, [Dobbs] can just lob it up to him, and [Goode] can get a good finish."
Scott's improved shooting in the third quarter cut the Fairmont Senior lead to four at the 1:54 mark following layups by Jaren Gaiter and Landon Stone, and the Polar Bears' lead dwindled to as little as three early in the fourth via a Jayden Sharps 3, but Fairmont Senior never cracked despite Scott breathing down their necks, and after Sharps' 3, the Bears ripped off a 12-0 run.
Fairmont Senior has endured rallies by their opponents in every game they've played in the postseason, and time and time again they have weathered the storm and come out on top.
"We've been in situations where we've been down," Retton said. "I think I spoke about it in this session after the [Herbert Hoover] game. We had three games where we were down at halftime to make it. We're fortunate that we made it to Charleston. That, and we continue to do what we set out to do, particularly with our defense. I thought we played a little tentative— they were coming at us, they adjusted their pressure, they started shading, they started double-teaming Zycheus, and Zycheus did a great job of finding the open man, and then we attack."
Fairmont Senior finished the game shooting 54% from the field, while holding Scott to 40% shooting, and 19.4% from deep.
"Our defense was spot-on," Retton said. "They are a difficult team to prepare for. They shoot the ball so well, and their kids play free. Coach Ballard does a great job with his team. We looked at previous games that they played, and when I say they play free — they're fun to watch. I'm a basketball fan, I love the game, and when I say I loved watching them — I didn't love preparing for them, but I loved watching them. They do such a great job, but I have to give credit defensively to these guys, what they buy into. They were spot on today."
Scott's run in Charleston comes to an end after a dramatic upset over Logan, and a competitive game against Fairmont Senior.
"We play a little unorthodox style of basketball," Ballard said. "And there's a lot of chirping — you got to have a big on the floor, you can't shoot that many 3's, you got to run more sets. And to go 7-15 over that time, these guys never changed their approach and continued to do everything we asked, and I'm just glad they got to reap the benefits for the work and trust they put in. They have truly laid the foundation for our program going forward.
"These guys left the ball out there, they did everything we asked out of them, we just didn't make shots tonight, it just wasn't our night."
Outside of Goode and Dobbs, Dom Viani, Joe Uram and Smith each had six, with Smith adding 10 rebounds, and Andre Grant scored two.
Fairmont Senior plays the winner of No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic vs. No. 1 Shady Spring in the title game, and after winning their own semifinal against Scott, the Polar Bears turn their focus to what should prove to be a tough opponent for the championship.
"You look at Shady and the great ball-pressure they put on, you're talking about two really good coaches that do an outstanding job with their teams," Retton said. "I love watching both of them play. You can't say enough about Wheeling Central's tradition and history. [Ryan] Reasbeck's a very good player.
"At this point in preparing for the state tournament, our coaches — you read, you keep up, but really, we have been very focused on our current opponent, and from now until tomorrow morning practice what we develop and how we want to attack offensively and what we want to do defensively. We certainly have a lot of work to do, they're two outstanding teams, and I think we have a pretty good team too."
"Really it's just another game for us," Dobbs said. "There's no added pressure, we really just want to get it done. It's just another game."
