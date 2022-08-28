FAIRMONT — Coming in to Fairmont Senior's Saturday boys soccer match against Frankfort, head coach Darrin Paul and his Polar Bears planned an ambush in the works.
"The start was huge," Paul said. "We talked about it — we know Frankfort's a good sectional team, they always come out and play us hard. I wanted to tell the boys we need to jump on them early."
Fairmont Senior needed just 12 seconds to get on the scoreboard after play began, with the Bears' Nate Flower gathering the kickoff and without hesitation sending a missile over the Falcons' defense to Ro Jones, who needed one touch from the right wing before a shot sharply hit to the opposite corner for the score.
Playing fast allowed the Polar Bears (3-0-1) plenty of opportunities in a 5-0 win over Frankfort (2-1-1).
Grant Broadhurst was next to score, after taking a pass from Cam Peschl and cashing in a clean shot in the 12th minute before the Falcons' defense could get back and regroup.
Fairmont Senior maintained possession for the majority of the match, and were at their best when they stayed patient around midfield, decisively striking when the opportunity arose.
Finding the balance between playing fast and being reckless is something the Polar Bears are working towards perfecting.
"The biggest thing for us is to get in a rhythm," Paul said. "Our game is possession, and sometimes I think we try to do things too quick. When we played Trinity on Thursday, they packed it in against us and we tried to be too quick, we need to be patient. We talked about that a lot yesterday and I feel like it payed off today."
Peschl next scored in the 19th minute, nailing a high shot from dead-center after receiving a pass from Ro Jones off the wing.
Broadhurst notched another goal in the 35th minute on a pass from Kaelen Armstrong, to give him two in the game and give Fairmont Senior a 4-0 lead going into halftime.
Playing well to start his junior season, Broadhurst provides an explosive ingredient for a Polar Bears team looking to contend once again this year, and counting on players like Broadhurst, Armstrong and Jones to do it.
"Grant brings a new element to our team that we haven't had in a while, from a speed aspect," Paul said. "The biggest thing we have to learn is we don't have to play through the air as much, if we play through the ground, you saw he's got a nice touch, and his finish is really coming along. If we can get him attacking on the ground, I think we have a good chance of burying the ball in the net."
For Broadhurst, his impressive outing was the result of going back to basics.
"It's all in the fundamentals," Broadhurst said. "We've had success these past years, and that comes from talent, but it's also from us sticking with our fundamentals. That's the last thing that goes through my mind before I kick a ball anywhere near the goal — just take a deep breath and put it on-frame as easy as possible."
Bradey McMullen tacked on a fifth and final goal for Fairmont Senior, capitalizing off a free kick in the second half.
The win kept Fairmont Senior undefeated on the year, at 3-0-1.
"I think we're getting better every day," Paul said. "Fourth game of the season and we're trying to build, get some new guys involved. We got some starters to replace, still trying to generate offense, which I thought we did a better job of in the first half. Just trying to get better every day."
"This is my third year, and every year is different," Broadhurst said. "I think we all get comfortable together as the season goes on. Early in the season right now, we just got to find out how to play our best soccer."
