FAIRMONT — For four years now, Fairmont Senior High seniors Jaelin Johnson, Bryson Flowers and Jerad Matheny have been indoctrinated in the Polar Bears’ winning ways of gritty, undeniable man-to-man defense and purified, selfless ball movement.
And on Tuesday, as that trio was recognized on Senior Night, the No. 2-ranked Polar Bears fused those principles of play together in full force to blow past rival North Marion 75-43 at the FSHS Field House and remain undefeated heading into Friday’s titanic showdown with No. 1 Robert C. Byrd in Nutter Fort.
“We played a complete game,” Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. “The defense fuels the offense and the defense fuels the offense — they feed off of each other — and our defense was really good tonight and we have played team basketball all year.”
Fairmont Senior’s (13-0) combination of synergistic, snappy ball movement on offense and blue-collar, connected toughness on defense completely overwhelmed North Marion (5-4), as the Polar Bears racked up 21 assists on 27 made field goals to shoot 50% from the field and also held the Huskies to a mere three assists and 28.6% shooting.
“On Monday, we played Liberty and our defense wasn’t very good — we still won the game, but our defense wasn’t very good — so during practice Tuesday and today, coach had us really focus on our defense, because defense is going to be the start for our offense,” said Johnson, who led the Polar Bears with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, to go with four assists. “When we got stops on defense, that got us to where we wanted on offense, and it all flowed for us.”
Johnson’s double-double came on 9-of-14 shooting powered his team, but in the truest fashion, it was a collective effort from the Polar Bears, who got rock-solid performances Wednesday from practically everyone on the roster. Freshman point guard Zycheus Dobbs added 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting with five assists and three rebounds, and Eric Smith also cracked double figures with a double-double line of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Flowers chipped in another nine points, to go with five assists, four rebounds, and several new additions to his treasured personal collection of drawn charges, and Matheny came in late in the fourth to drop in pair of buckets for four points on 2-of-2 shooting.
North Marion, meanwhile, got double digit outings from Tariq Miller and Praise Chukwudozie with 13 points and 12 points, respectively, in the loss.
“My exact words were, ‘Don’t make it a track meet,’” North Marion coach Steven Harbert said, “but we came down, made one pass and took a shot, or we came down and we took the first option out of the offense. When the shots aren’t falling, you got to find another way to score, but when you settle and you’re undisciplined, that’s what happens.
“It was just a lack of discipline and that starts with me.”
Fairmont Senior jumped on North Marion right away to build up a 7-0 lead, but the Huskies managed to hang around yet by getting hot from the midrange, as all three of Miller, Preston Williams and Harley Sickles hit pull-up jumpers to trail just 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, however, the Polar Bears’ defense grasped the game by a stranglehold with a clinic of resistance. Fairmont Senior's perimeter defenders wedged themselves over ball screens to stay in front of their assignments and its off-ball defenders slunk into the gaps to deter any initial dribble penetration, testing the patience and resilience of North Marion's attack. With Johnson and Dobbs matching up against North's top two options of Chukwudozie and Miller, respectively, and the rest of the Polar Bears hyper alert — Flowers with his pesky backline rotations and Smith with his gigantic shadow cast over the paint — Fairmont Senior locked down every nook and cranny of North Marion's offense to pile up a 21-point halftime lead at 38-17.
FSHS held NMHS to just four points in the on 1-of-7 shooting with two turnovers in the second quarter, as the Huskies didn’t score their first field goal in the frame until Chukwudozie scored on a putback with just 35 seconds left until the half.
“They knew in the Liberty game I hated our defense, absolutely hated it. That’s the only — and I mean this — that’s the only time this year I’ve been disappointed or a little frustrated with our guys,” Retton said of his team. “But I guess you can look at it and say, 'Dang, David, there's only one time all year you've been frustrated?' Maybe I should be thankful, and I am. I'm thankful for that. And (tonight), yeah, we played a complete game.”
A quick 4-0 spurt by Fairmont Senior to open the second half via a fast break assist from Dominic Viani for a Dobbs layup and an inbounds pass to Johnson for another layup ballooned the Polar Bears' lead to 25 at 42-17.
The Polar Bears eventually pushed the margin to 30-plus in the fourth after a torrid stretch by Johnson in which he unpacked the full bag — a couple of catch-and-shoot 3s, a silky smooth turnaround fall-away jumper, a blow-by baseline drive and layup, a stuck pull-up midranger over Chukwudozie.
"It was really fun," Johnson said of FSHS's chef's kiss offense of speedy, ping-ping passing. "You get to just play team ball and the open guy gets the open shot, and whether it's a miss or a make, we're happy with it because the shot's open and the ball movement is good. It's just really fun to not force anything and flow free where the open guy shoots the open shot."
