FAIRMONT — When the Polar Bears are playing free and playing together, there's not too many teams that can keep up.
Putting in 37 field goals on 18 assists, Fairmont Senior (6-0) extended a 15-point halftime lead to an eventual 91-41 victory over the Philip Barbour Colts (1-5)
Ten different players scored for Fairmont Senior, and of the players who attempted more than one shot Wednesday, five of them shot over 50% from the field as the Polar Bears worked at high efficiency from the jump.
"We really did a nice job tonight of sharing the basketball," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "That was the bright point of the game, just how well we shared the ball. That was something I was very pleased with."
Even when a field goal didn't come from an assist in the stat book, the Polar Bears' passing often put the recipient in a great position to drive on an off-balance defender or get to a spot they were comfortable operating from.
The result was well-rounded scoring, with six players scoring nine or more points, but no one scored more than 16.
Zycheus Dobbs and Dom Viani scored 16 each for the Bears, with Dobbs adding seven assists, three blocks, a steal and a rebound, and Viani adding two steals two assists and a rebound of his own.
The pair recorded two of many impressive stat lines for Fairmont Senior as the win encapsulated the idea of a team effort.
"These guys work hard. It all depends on the game situation and what my gut, what my feelings are about the game," Retton said of his rotation and his players' performances. "Certainly it was a good game for multiple players, and when they went in they created very good plays for us. Defensively, they did a good job, offensively too. I was very pleased with what our bench did tonight."
In the first quarter, the Colts stayed in the game offensively, even leading in the early minutes of Wednesday's contest.
Philip Barbour's Cody Cooper splashed in two 3's by the halfway mark of the first quarter to put the Colts ahead 13-12, but Fairmont Senior worked their lead by scoring inside in a variety of ways — transition layups, drives from Dobbs and others, and letting their bigs like Eric Smith work in close. Smith had six points in the first quarter and did a lot of his damage off offensive rebounds — four of his seven boards were on offense.
The Bears led 25-14 by the end of the first, and 40-25 by half, as the Colts started bombing away from downtown to try to make up the difference, to no avail.
Philip Barbour actually had a fair amount of success inside when they did make an effort to get shots underneath, with Jesiah Matlick scoring eight points in the first half through the formidable interior presence the Bears had patrolling the rim. He finished with 10. To the credit of their interior defense though, Fairmont Senior got their share of blocks when challenged.
Though they led by double-digits through two quarters, Retton thought there was still work to be done, especially on defense.
"What we felt was that in the first half we had multiple 'defensive turnovers,'" Retton said. "OK, late in transition, that's a defensive turnover. Foul, that's a defensive turnover. Not blocking a cut-down, that's a turnover. Not calling out a screen, having two guys on one, those are defensive turnovers.
"It's easy to single out one guy, and say OK this is the one guy out of all these possessions, but we had multiple guys on different possessions doing those kind of plays."
The second half was dominant from the first play, as the Bears got two on-ball steals and easy scores to start the third and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Fairmont Senior scored more points and allowed less in the second half, with Retton's team tightening the screws in every facet — team defense, offensive rebounding, 3-point shooting, making the correct pass, every aspect that good teams excel in.
Pharoah Fields had a great second half, making two of his three 3's in the latter two quarters to finish with 13. Eric Smith finished with 13 points, two blocks and seven rebounds. Joseph Uram put together a 13-point, four-assist night. Desean Goode had nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Andre Grant had two, Hayden Jones had five, Connor Gower had three, and Tre Cumberledge had one to round out the scoring.
The Polar Bears got some easy baskets on their way to 6-0. But Retton knows his team can't solely rely on easy points.
"I don't care about Charleston. However, experience tells us that when you get further in the season, you're not going to have those layups," he said. "You're not going to have those chippies that we had tonight. So how can we run our offense? It's going to come down to how do we run quarter-court offense against a very good defense. That's everything. And how are we going to defend against quarter court offense? That's the key."
Fairmont Senior takes on cross-town rival East Fairmont on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.