FAIRMONT — The Elkins Tigers were one out away from taking a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
A routine ground ball to second base off the bat of Logan Canfield was the opportunity the Tigers needed for that out, but Tuesday’s game had other plans.
A two-out throwing error with runners on second and third put the Polar Bears ahead 3-2, and Fairmont Senior would make Elkins pay even more before inning’s end.
A single from Matthew Howvalt to left field put two men on base for shortstop Brody Whitehair, who pounded a double to the right-center gap to score two more and put the Polar Bears ahead 5-2. It was a lead that would only grow the rest of the night for Fairmont Senior, who wrapped up an 11-2 victory to move to 5-0 on the season.
Whitehair went 2-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and four RBIs on Tuesday. While the Polar Bears’ offense started off as chilly as the evening’s wind, Whitehair’s doubles coincided with Fairmont Senior heating up, his two hits coming in his last two at-bats.
“I just got more confident at the plate, saw my pitch, and took those to the gaps,” Whitehair said.
Ten runs across the fifth and sixth innings got the job done for Fairmont Senior, but the Polar Bears’ outing did not look promising at the outset.
Trevor Bigelow started Tuesday’s game for Fairmont Senior, and struggled to find the strike zone, hitting a batter and walking two before being pulled with no outs and the bases loaded.
Matt Masters entered in early relief for the Polar Bears, and surrendered a sacrifice fly by Elkins’ Jaxon Drennen. The Tigers led 1-0. Another walk re-loaded the bases, and the fourth walk of the inning brought home Elkins’ Cameron Biller to increase Elkins’ lead to 2-0.
Masters pulled the inning away from the brink of disaster by coaxing a pop out and a ground out to stop the bleeding at two runs.
Masters ended up pitching four innings, allowing three hits, three walks and no runs while striking out two.
Freshman Brayden Gorby came out to the mound for the fifth inning, finishing out the game and allowing just two hits and no walks for a clean sheet, striking out one batter.
Gorby, only a freshman, earned the win Tuesday.
“I thought there was a little bit of underestimation,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. “I thought we were ready for that. You can’t defend a walk, and the first inning, we had too many walks, walked a man in.
“Masters came in, looked like he was going to have a hard time with it. But he got his act together and he hung in there until the fifth inning. Then a freshman, Gorby, forgot he was a freshman and came in and did a nice job. A win’s a win.”
Fairmont Senior struck back in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff man Gunner Riley punched a single to right field, stole second and came around to score after an error.
The score would stay at 2-1 until the bottom of the fifth, both teams stranded men in scoring position multiple times.
Come the bottom of the fifth, Elkins found two outs wedged between an error at first base on a ground ball from Riley. Riley advanced to second after an interference ruling on the base paths.
Hayden Jones drew a walk, and the pair pulled off a double steal to eliminate force outs at second and third, and put both men in scoring position for Canfield.
The throw to first off Canfield’s ground ball went errant, and both Riley and Jones scored, 3-2 Polar Bears. Whitehair’s two-bagger plated Howvalt and Canfield, and Fairmont Senior suddenly was in command of Tuesday’s outing.
Elkins went down in order in the top of the sixth, and to start the bottom of the inning, the Tigers committed another error on a ground ball to second, one of two mistakes for Elkins in the frame.
The Tigers committed five errors throughout the game.
The Tigers’ second error of the sixth scored Riley, and increased the Polar Bears lead to four. A hit-by-pitch and a walk put men on all bases, and Dom Barone sidled up to the plate as a pinch-hitter. The senior poked a single to right field and brought home Cam Peschl and Hayden Jones.
With the game well in hand, Whitehair bombed a fly ball over the right fielders’ head for another two-RBI double, both Canfield and Barone scored. Bigelow found space in left field for a single to score Whitefield before the inning finally ended and the Bears’ scoring barrage relented, up 11-2.
Gorby sat down the Tigers in order for the second straight inning, finishing the game off with a strikeout.
Tuesday’s was not the first time this young season where Fairmont Senior has had to battle back from a deficit. The Polar Bears played from behind in eventual wins against Lewis County and Philip Barbour.
Early on, Fairmont Senior has made a habit of digging themselves into, and out of, holes.
“It gets a little old sometimes, doesn’t it?” Ricer said.
The Polar Bears see an even-keeled approach as key to their undefeated start.
“Quality at bats, big plays in the field, we can battle back,” Whitehair said. “We hype each other up, keep the same energy throughout the game, that carries us to the next at-bat, the next out.”
Fairmont Senior next faces Buckhannon-Upshur on the road on Thursday.
FAIRMONT SENIOR
Gunner Riley: 1-2 2BB, 3R, 2SB
Cam Peschl: 0-3 BB, R
Hayden Jones: 0-2 HBP, BB, 2R, SB
Logan Canfield: 1-3 BB, 2R
Matthew Howvalt: 1-2 R
Dom Barone: 1-1 R, 2RBI
Brody Whitehair: 2-4 22B, R, 4RBI
Trevor Bigelow: 1-3 BB, RBI
Blake Straight: 0-4 CS
Matt Masters: 0-0
Brayden Gorby: 0-2
Trevor Bigelow: 0IP, 2BB, 2ER, 2R
Matt Masters: 4IP, 3H, 3BB, 2K, 0ER, 0R
Brayden Gorby (W): 3IP, 2H, 0BB, 1K, 0ER, 0R
ELKINS
Lincoln Scott: 1-3 HBP, R
Cameron Biller: 1-2 2BB, R
Gavin Carr: 0-2 BB
Jacob Shiflett: 0-1
Jaxon Drennen: 0-3 RBI
Ethan Humphrey: 0-2 BB
Michael Love: 0-1
Cole Shreve: 1-2 BB, RBI
Brock Holland: 0-3
Caleb McCauley: 0-3
Nick Cooper 1-3
Cameron Biller: 4IP, 2H, 3BB, 2K, 0ER, 1R
Ethan Humphrey (L): 1IP, 2H, 1BB, 0ER, 4R
Michael Love: 1IP, 3H, 1BB, 1K, 0ER, 6R
