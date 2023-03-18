CHARLESTON — In the last game of the night on championship Saturday, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and Shady Spring lived up to their billing.
In a rematch from last year's championship game, the two heavyweights traded blows in the Class-AAA state championship, with the No. 2 Polar Bears emerging victorious over the No. 1 Tigers once again to grab hold of their second straight state championship, 47-42.
“These guys are state champions," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "To say that, what comes with it — it’s hard to get one. We knew that, we talked about it. We talked about how difficult it would be, but if we stuck to what we needed to do, that at the end of the night we would be champions.”
Fairmont Senior's DeSean Goode finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, fighting against a ferocious and physical Shady Spring defense to help his team to back-to-back titles.
For Shady, Braden Chapman led all scorers with 23 to go with seven rebounds on 8-12 shooting.
Saturday's was a defensive game, a posture that might not be apparent from looking at the night's shooting percentages. The Tigers shot 44% from the field and 36% from deep. Fairmont Senior shot 54% from the field and 46% from deep.
The battle on the point prevention end came in each team's defense holding each other to a very limited number of shots. Fairmont Senior attempted 31 field goals, while Shady Spring attempted 34. The Polar Bears shot 7-9 from the foul line and the Tigers shot 8-13.
For Shady Spring, Ammar Maxwell scored 13, Cam Manns scored four and Jean Holstein scored two. For Fairmont Senior, Julz Butler scored 10, Andre Grant and Connor Gower each scored nine, and Zycheus Dobbs scored one point. The high-powered junior guard was limited by a keyed-in Tigers defense, and by foul trouble. Dobbs fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
“Our gameplan was to stop Dobbs," Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olsen said. "Goode showed up, did a good job. Their defense was great, our defense was great. Defense was great tonight on both sides, this was a defensive battle. We just couldn’t put it in the bucket, we missed some shots we usually make.”
Late in the game, it was the freshman Butler who played the hero for Fairmont Senior. Five unanswered points by Butler to end the third quarter put the Polar Bears ahead 30-27 going into the final frame. In the fourth, Butler put through another 3-pointer to cut off a Shady scoring run, and sank two free throws in crunch time to put the Bears ahead by five with a minute to play.
“Every guy stepped up, and that is a credit to all of our guys, not just the guys that played but the guys that helped get our team ready," Retton said. "To see Zycheus’ emotion after the game, there were tears, because he was happy for his team, not because 'Hey I fouled out.' He was a huge part of that regardless of how many points, he was a huge part of it as well as everyone on this stage.”
Butler's 10 points were sorely needed with Dobbs sitting for a large portion of the second half, and Shady starting the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run that had them up by five before Butler's big 3 tightened things to two with five minutes to play.
“It’s a great feeling to know that my team has trust in me, my coach has trust in me, and everybody believes in me," Butler said after the game. "They told me that all year, they made me feel that way, and it’s a blessing to be a part of this team.”
“Just for him to stay poised in that big of a moment, it shows how good of a player he is," Dobbs said. "We told him all year, we believe in him, and he came up in a big spot in the game, he’s a great player and he showed it tonight.”
Butler filled a void in the second half, but Goode was the engine Saturday for the Polar Bears' machine. Goode shot 8-10 from the floor, not an attempt coming without difficulty, and most often multiple defenders draped over him.
Goode also played his part in keeping Shady from finding offensive rebounds and second chance points. The Tigers secured three offensive boards and scored two second chance points, while the Polar Bears grabbed five offensive rebounds and scored five second chance points.
“We didn’t give up too many offensive rebounds," Retton said. "I say this with respect, they’re a blue-collar team. We talked about that, they’re going to crash the boards, they’re going to get second-chance opportunities, and we limited that tonight.”
Late in Saturday's game, Butler's 3-pointer cut the Tigers' lead to two, but a split pair of free throws by Braden Chapman got Shady Spring up by three.
The Polar Bears made their move then, with 4:30 to go. Goode put through a lay-in, Connor Gower nailed a corner 3 to give Fairmont Senior a 40-38 lead, and Andre Grant finished a driving layup to put the Polar Bears ahead 42-38.
Fairmont Senior was smelling blood, but it was then that Dobbs picked up his fifth and final foul, and another split pair of free throws cut the lead to three, 42-39 with ninety seconds to go.
On their following possession, it was Butler who was intentionally fouled and sent to the line. The youngster didn't seem phased at all, nailing them both.
Shady wasn't going away yet, as Jaedan Holstein tipped in a put-back shot for the only second-chance points of the Tigers' night, but points that couldn't have come at a better time. Fairmont Senior led 44-41.
The Polar Bears' Connor Gower was the next man to get sent to the line for Fairmont Senior, and he hit one of two to increase the lead to four, 45-41.
Chapman responded in kind, drawing a foul and making one of two free throws to make it a one possession game, 45-42.
Fairmont Senior, perhaps missing Dobbs' steady hand, got stung with a turnover along the sideline after inbounding the ball. Shady Spring had a shot with 40 seconds to play. After a wayward 3 bounced around a couple of players before going out of bounds, the Tigers got another shot, and kept possession with 20 seconds to go.
The big shot Shady was hoping for was not to be however, as Fairmont Senior's Latique Williams came through with a big defensive stop, the last of many big-time possessions Williams put in on the point-preventing end.
“Latique stepped up," Retton said. "I said, 'We’re going to need a defensive performance from you.' And wow, did we get a defensive performance. The block, the rebound, the loose balls, absolutely tremendous.
“What’s great about this team, and how our program is, is that these guys understand how big they are, regardless of what that stat sheet says. What matters is what they got in their heart and in their guts, and these guys have it.”
A long pass to Gower for an easy layup sealed the game for Fairmont Senior, 47-42.
Fairmont Senior got the last laugh, but in Saturday's opening minutes, Shady Spring jumped out on Fairmont Senior 7-0. It was Andre Grant who woke the Polar Bears up with a tough finish at the rim and a 3-point shot to make it a 10-5 game halfway through the first.
Goode also buried a 3 in the first quarter, and Shady Spring led 12-10 after the quarter. The Tigers led 21-20 at halftime.
Fairmont Senior made six 3's Saturday, after making two in each of their first two games in Charleston.
Grant and Goode each made one, while Gower and Butler each made two. Making their 3-pointers was vital in a game where Shady made it a point to protect the paint.
“They just found some guys on some 3’s," Olson said. "I think we sagged off too much at times and didn’t stay attached. They do a good job of looking opposite and they caught us on some 3’s. Every time we thought we were going to take control they hit a big shot in the first quarter, the fourth quarter.”
Saturday's final showdown was the second meeting between the two top Class-AAA teams, the Tigers took their previous matchup in the regular season 85-65. After the game, the Polar Bears got introspective with the thought of a potential rematch.
“We just looked at what they did, how they did it to us. Are we going to try to go toe-to-toe with them, or are we going to try to change it?" Retton said. "Our philosophy was we’re going to have to change it if we want to be successful. We wanted to control the tempo with our defense, we switched a lot, we played a lot of 2-3 tonight. Probably more than we did all season. It’s what the game dictated.”
The changes on offense and defense were dedicated to slowing down the game and being deliberate with their play — and with the limited shot opportunities by both teams, Saturday went according to plan.
“We wanted to control the tempo of the game," Retton said. "We wanted to do it with our defense and we also wanted to do it with our offense. Shady has so many weapons, and not only so many weapons, but they hurt you with the dribble penetration, they hurt you with the kickout, they absolutely kill teams with how they offensive rebound. Our guys did an outstanding job.”
“On the other end, when we had a break, we wanted to take it, and when we didn’t have it, we wanted to let it flow in our offense, and these guys executed it. That’s our job as coaches, to come up with whatever we devise, what we think is going to work. It can look good on paper, but these guys get the credit because they bought into it and they executed it.”
The title is Fairmont Senior's fourth since 2016, all under Retton. The Polar Bears withstood tough flurries from the No. 1-ranked Tigers to climb to the mountaintop once again.
“I think it was our team’s mindset, I think it’s been that way all season," Retton said. "Different things happen in games, and they stay the course and they believe in themselves. They trusted in their team and what we were doing.
"We talked about it before the game, there’s going to be bad stretches in the game. One of the things that our assistant coach Frank Skubis said was CPR. Play clear, play present and be relaxed. We got that done.”
Fairmont Senior sends off their senior class of Goode, Williams, Gower, Jaleel Law and Layne Kidd with a title, the second one in both their careers.
