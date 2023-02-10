FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s Gunner Riley is keeping it local.
Riley signed with the Fairmont State Falcons on Thursday, plotting a course for the next four years of his athletic career. The all-state outfielder is prepping for one more go-round with his Polar Bears in his senior year this spring, but what lies beyond that has now been cemented.
“I like it there, I feel comfortable,” Riley said.
“Fairmont State’s close to home, it’s my hometown. I want to play there, live the dream, and play ball.”
Riley brings speed and bat-to-ball skills to a Falcons team that was picked to finish second in their division in the January preseason MEC poll. Riley said he will enter the Falcons program as a second baseman, his natural position, though he earned a first team all-state spot his junior season as a right fielder.
“I think it’s a good fit,” Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. “I’ve always said, if Gunner was 6-foot-2, he’d probably be having a conversation with [WVU coach] Randy Mazey. He’s that good of a player in my eyes.
“I think that Fairmont State is going to be a really good fit for him. No. 1, it’s close, so his family will there, be able to see him play. And I’ll be thrilled to see him get his degree.”
Riley said he plans to study criminal justice, and is considering becoming a state trooper in the future.
The Polar Bear senior enters this spring with a chance to build even further off a eye-popping junior campaign.
Batting leadoff for Fairmont Senior over 31 games, Riley slashed .459/.542/.765 with 51 hits, 48 runs, 34 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Riley slugged 13 doubles, three triples and five home runs — all-in-all, a season good enough to draw some attention by the time sectional play came around for the Polar Bears.
Riley said he first saw Fairmont State coach David Carpenter when the Polar Bears were playing Weir in a sectional game, and four weeks ago, the Falcons reached out to Riley about a visit to campus. Things proceeded from there to Thursday’s commitment.
After what was effectively a lost freshman year due to the COVID pandemic, Ricer was impressed with Riley’s growth year-to-year, his work ethic a promising sign for the Falcons.
“He was probably going to have a starting spot, going to play a lot as a freshman,” Ricer said. “That got taken away from him, but he’s continued to grow, he’s a real delight to work with most of the time. He’s an upbeat, good kid, his game has continued to improve. Thanks to his offseason conditioning he picked up the long ball last year.”
Riley helped the Polar Bears make it all the way to the Class-AA State Championship game last season, and while the Polar Bears fell just short of the gold — “Not really wanted what we wanted, but we have another year,” Riley said — the senior has enjoyed every moment of his time thus far.
“Love of the game,” Riley said of his motivation. “I’ve been playing baseball for about 16 years now, I’m 17 years old. I’ve never lost that feeling for the game ever in my life.
“Time is of the essence, time flies by. My freshman year I didn’t think I’d be sitting here right now, but here I am four years later.”
