FAIRMONT — It was senior night at the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ game Wednesday against the Preston Knights, but on the field, a youth movement was in full swing.
The Polar Bears got everyone involved against the Knights, with seven different players scoring in a decisive 16-4 victory.
Two players recorded hat tricks for Fairmont Senior — Hunter Bragg and Frankie Pagliaro.
Bragg got the Polar Bears off to a great start Wednesday with his play at midfield. Saving possessions and moving the ball into Knights’ territory, Bragg finished with three goals and six assists.
“Hunter’s always solid,” Fairmont Senior head coach Tony Stingo said. “We can usually count on Hunter to do the right things, make good decisions. When things go awry Hunter is our voice of reason. He’s very reliable and we’re lucky to have him.”
One of Braggs’ six assists came on the first goal of the game, with Josiah Smith receiving a pass, moving unimpeded parallel to the goal, and flicking in a shot under the goalie.
It took two minutes for Fairmont Senior to score, and after two minutes more, Bragg got his first goal, working within the Polar Bears’ pass-and-cut offense.
Bragg and Smith each tallied another goal by quarters’ end, with the lone Preston score of the frame coming accidentally, as the Knights’ Riley Land dove in close to the goal before being sandwiched between two defenders, the ball flying out of his stick... and in-between the goal posts.
The Polar Bears led 5-1 after the first quarter.
Fairmont Senior keeper Joey Richmond recorded three saves in the first, and seven in the game.
Alex Kolek, Frankie Pagliaro and Rocco Episcopo each scored inside the first two minutes of the second quarter to boost the Polar Bears’ lead to seven, 8-1. Episcopo, a freshman, and Pagliaro, a sophomore, were two of three underclassmen to score on Wednesday.
The Polar Bears took a 9-1 lead on a defensive mishap by the Knights, with freshman Jackson Lintner sneaking behind the entire defense, getting a pass from Bragg, and winning the wide-open 1-on-1 with the goalie.
While the offense totaled 16 goals, the Polar Bears offense likewise had a couple mishaps Wednesday. Fairmont Senior got away with plenty of long passes, and struggled at times to run set pieces. With the Polar Bears giving their younger players plenty of run, Stingo saw possible growing pains are part of just that — growing.
“Today, even though it was senior night, we played a lot of very young guys,” Stingo said. “We did a lot of learning today. We got some guys goals and assists today who haven’t been on the board yet this season. But along with that comes, inevitably, sloppy play and some frustration. Sure, that happened today, and we’re just going to keep growing and moving forward and hopefully when May comes we’re clicking and we’re ready to play.”
The Polar Bears got their lead to 10 until Land scored another goal just before half to bring the game to 11-2 at halftime. Land finished with a team-high three goals for the Knights.
The Polar Bears’ defense forced plenty of turnovers in the second half, with 14 of Fairmont Senior’s 22 forced turnovers coming within that time. Preston made the most of their limited opportunities in the third and fourth quarters, with the Knights’ Alex Wolfe showing off a nice shot fake to move in close and let loose a shot for real in the third, and Land scoring again in the fourth.
Smith ended with two goals and an assist, Lintner and Episcopo each had two goals, Kolek finished with two scores and Moziah Hippolyte finished with a goal and an assist. Jace Dalton led the defense with four forced turnovers.
Seniors Josiah Smith, Alex Kolek, Jace Dalton, Dom Stingo, Liam Cochran, Aaron Harris and Moziah Hippolyte were all honored before the game, and the Polar Bears delivered them a win on senior night.
“They’ve meant a lot to the program,” coach Stingo said. “We have a lot of seniors who are in the starting lineup who were injured, and we had a couple of them who weren’t in the starting lineup because they were severely injured, but every one of them has meant a lot to the program.
“We’ve got one senior who’s a first-year kid, and he’s coming along, he’s learning the game, he’s a pleasure to have around. I don’t think I can pick one of them out as my favorite, they’re all special.”
