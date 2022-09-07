FAIRMONT — After 10 minutes of play against Philip Barbour, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears had put up five shots on goal, putting them on pace for 40 shots. The Polar Bears didn’t keep up that pace— but it was close.
Fairmont Senior (5-0-2) rolled over the Philip Barbour Colts (0-4) 16-0 on Tuesday, putting 32 shots on goal with speed and good passes that stayed one step ahead of the Philip Barbour’s defense throughout the contest.
The Polar Bears’ passes were on-point at East-West Stadium. Fairmont Senior got clean chances from long passes, crossers, and through balls against the Colts, starting with one such long pass from Nate Flower to Grant Broadhurst, who took the pass in stride for a breakaway goal to the opposite post in the sixth minute.
Flower and Kaelen Armstrong were central cogs in the Polar Bears’ attack Tuesday.
“I thought Kaelen did a really good job in the midfield stringing passes together and finding guys,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. “I think he found Grant [Broadhurst] twice on two breakaways, the third one was gorgeous, we worked the ball — I think we had 14 straight passes, and Kaelen played a nice through ball and Grant one-timed it into the net.
“That’s the kind of stuff I told the boys we wanted to see more of. Keep possession, and try to finish those final third shots.”
Flower was next to score, sneaking a ball through the net in the ninth minute after a defensive miscue from the Colts.
Broadhurst was back at it again not two minutes later, cleaning up a wide header from Ro Jones with a header of his own in-close. Broadhurst ended with three goals in the game, completing his hat trick by the 34th minute.
Kaelen Armstrong put the Polar Bears up 4-0 in the 17th minute, and Braylon Weekley made it 5-0 shortly after.
The stream of shots was constant throughout Tuesday for the Polar Bears, and something that Paul was hoping to see with a matchup against East Fairmont next on the schedule.
“I thought we did alright,” Paul said. “I thought the biggest thing we tried to accomplish to get ready for Thursday and East Side, we wanted to have good possession, we wanted to create opportunities, we wanted to have really good passing.
“Finishing in the final third was something we’d been working on and to me I thought we did better.”
Ro Jones showed some persistence in his next scoring chance, following up his own shot after it was deflected by toeing it back in for a 6-0 lead in the 32nd minute.
Broadhurst completed his hat trick shortly after, and Nate Flower made another perfect pass to Armstrong for a breakaway goal in the 36th minute. The Polar Bears led 8-0 at halftime.
Sophomore Cam Peschl showed off some fancy footwork out of halftime to line up a shot amid three defenders from 10 yards out that whistled past the goalie and added to Fairmont Senior’s lead.
Armstrong completed his own hat trick shortly after to get the Polar Bears to double digits in the 45th minute. By the time Armstrong’s score came, Fairmont Senior was giving some of their bench playing time.
Fairmont Senior’s Caleb Conley became the third Polar Bear to score a hat trick against the Colts, scoring three goals all in the second half. The junior credited the performance to the level of passing that boosted all of his teammates Tuesday.
“We were focused on finding the open pass, finding the through balls, getting out wide,” Conley said. “Just making good passes and having good team play.”
“We always want good passing and we can always improve.”
Bradey McMullen also scored in the second half, and Tyler Veltri put in two scores to make it nine Polar Bears in the scoring column.
The Polar Bears have a dominant showing under their belts leading up to a rivalry game Thursday night against the Bees.
“East-West game, throw the records out, it doesn’t matter who’s better,” Paul said. “It’s going to be a war. I’ve told our guys we’ve got to get ready mentally, and if we do that and come ready to play, play the right way, I think we have a chance to do well and succeed.
“The biggest thing with us, I think we need to keep the pressure on them, not let them have easy passes, easy through balls, make sure they work for everything they get on the offensive end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.