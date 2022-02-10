FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s senior class, which helped deliver the school back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, are taking their talents to the collegiate ranks, as four Polar Bears signed on Wednesday to play at three different colleges.
Koby Toothman and Jace Dalton signed to play football at Fairmont State University, Darius Hubbard signed to Bluefield State College, and Evan Dennison accepted a preferred walk-on offer at West Virginia University.
“This group really displayed what hard work can do for you,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “They put in the time to get themselves to this point, and they’re deserving of being rewarded with this opportunity.”
Fairmont Senior’s library was packed with friends, family and coaches from the four athletes as each signed to play at the next level.
As for the two players staying close to home at Fairmont State, they’re reasons for choosing the Falcons involved the proximity to the area they know and love.
“Close to home, good engineering program, and I want to play football at the next level,” Dalton said. “[The coaches] like football, they can make you a better player, [...] they just came up to some of our practices and the coaches started talking to me.”
“There wasn’t really any convincing, honestly,” Toothman, an all-state second-teamer and Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, said. “I’ve always wanted to go here, my family is going to get to watch me, my friends will get to watch me, it’s right down the road and I get to stay home.
“It feels good to finally be a part of this team. I’ve always been to Fairmont State, been around it, and I know what it’s going to be like up there. Not the whole football aspect, but I know how to get around up there.”
Dalton expects to play linebacker for the Falcons, while Toothman will go in as a fullback. Both players talked about the tradition they hope to bring to Fairmont State.
“I want to bring a lot of heart to the team,” Toothman said. “And obviously I come from a long line of winning at Fairmont Senior, so when I get there I want to have a long line of winning there too, at the national level.”
Dalton will pursue a major in engineering, Toothman is undecided.
Darius Hubbard signed on to play at Bluefield State College as a member of the Big Blue. Bluefield State’s status as a HBCU and the dedication its coaches showed to Hubbard were both reasons behind his decision.
“The diversity,” Hubbard said. “There’s more people that look like me and I’d rather be at a campus with people that’ll be able to relate to me, to my struggles.
“[Coaches] texting me every day, asking me what I ate, what I’m doing, all those things went into me choosing that school.”
Hubbard played offensive line and defensive line at Fairmont Senior, and said he’ll stick with the defensive side of the ball at Bluefield State.
“I’m going to have the same mindset, I just want to win,” Hubbard said. “High energy, really hard working, I bring the mojo every day.”
Hubbard said he intends to major in chemical engineering.
Evan Dennison is taking his talents to Morgantown after accepting a PWO offer from the Mountaineers.
“Shoot, no place like home,” Evan Dennison said. “I grew up watching every home game the last 10 years, favorite team to watch, it’s what I love about them.”
“It’s a Power 5 school. If they’re offering me a spot on the team and I can work my way up to a scholarship I’m going to take that opportunity.”
WVU started recruiting Dennison last year, and after helping his Polar Bears win a state championship, the all-state defensive back got even more good news.
“Throughout the season I had a pretty good year, especially towards the end,” Dennison said. “Then they made the final decision about a week after the state championship game.”
Dennison anticipates playing safety in college. He plans to major in natural gas and petroleum engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.