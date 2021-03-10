FAIRMONT — During pregame on Wednesday, it was Fairmont Senior star Marley Washenitz whose scoring exploits were in the limelight, as she was recognized for crossing the 1,000 point threshold for her career in Monday’s victory over Philip Barbour.
But once the game started, it was the entire Polar Bears starting lineup that put their scoring acumen front and center, as each of the five starters scored in double figures as the team routed Weir 81-31 at the FSHS Field House.
“We’re sharing the ball, and, like I’ve been saying, I love that, and we’re seeing other people step up,” said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines.
Washenitz led Fairmont Senior with a team-high 16 points, and she also dished out 10 assists for a second straight double-double performance. She also snatched five rebounds and came up with eight steals. Co-star Meredith Maier also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and she also tallied five assists and swiped six steals in what was another stat-stuffing performance following a triple-double the last time out in the win over Philip Barbour.
Fairmont Senior got a wealth of reinforcement as junior guard Emily Starn scored 15 points, senior wing Bekah Jenkins added 14 points, and junior forward Laynie Beresford chipped in 11 points.
Reagan Blasher and Madison Awbrey also scored six points each off the bench.
Leah Maley scored a team-high nine points for Weir, and she also yanked down nine rebounds, while fellow forward Taylor Nutter scored eight points to go with a team-best 12 rebounds. And senior guard Isabella Aperfine recorded six points, five rebounds and four assists.
“Your people who lead in certain situations (Washenitz and Maier), but what puts you in a position to be successful and what wins you championships is the supporting cast has to be able to step up and play,” Hines said. “And some of the other girls have done wonderful job and have taken advantage of their minutes. That’s what’s going to make us a tougher team down the stretch.”
Stars will be stars — game to game they’ll be their teams’ engine and game to game they’ll receive plenty of defensive attention — but a team’s Nos. 3-6 or so players are what truly vaults a good team into an elite one. And thus far this season, those Nos. 3-6 players for Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior — a squad that’s now 5-0 with a whopping average margin of victory of 33.4 points a game — are playing like borderline stars in their own right.
“A lot of teams you see, they just have one player, but we have a solid five, a solid six actually...a solid 10 actually,” Maier said after the Philip Barbour game on Monday.
Wednesday’s blowout win over the Red Riders was the latest evidence of the Polar Bears’ all-encompassing firepower across the roster. Washenitz and Maier each dazzled for stretches and asserted their presence over practically every moment of the game’s proceedings on both ends, but Starn, Jenkins, Beresford, and Blasher, each pieced together invaluable stretches of play.
Starn split time between on ball and off ball roles, as she’s done all year, as she toggled possession by possession from play initiator to play finisher. She drilled a catch-and-shoot 3 off a kickout pass from Washenitz in the game’s opening moments, and thereafter she was at the forefront of Fairmont Senior’s steal-hit-ahead pass-layup brigade. She also cashed in on a couple of smooth short-range jumpers, one of which came in transition and another off a putback.
Jenkins, too, was spoon fed her fair share of layups in transition and via slick drop-off dimes from Washenitz, but she also showed off her traces of her burgeoning bully-ball game. Early in the second quarter, she plucked a lobbed pass by Washenitz out of a crowd and finished it off, and then later in the period, she tallied back-to-back and-ones. The first of those plus-one finishes was a typical fast break layup off a grab-and-go and hit-ahead assist by Maier, but the second was right out of the big man repertoire, as she ripped away an offensive rebound from a Weir player and mustered in a mean finish through contact.
“So we’re basically all guards this year, so we need me and Merry (Maier) to get boards and get those putbacks, so our (teammates) can back on defense,” said Jenkins, who also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals to go with her 14 points. “We don’t really have positions, but we all still play all positions, if that makes sense.”
Jenkins, Starn and Blasher, who had a pair of fast break layups and a steal and hit-ahead assist in a swath of minutes that spanned the first and second periods, did the bulk of their scoring in the first half, as Starn had nine of her 15, Jenkins had 12 of her 14, and Blasher had all six of her points in the opening two quarters.
But in the second half, it was Beresford who took the reigns, scoring 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. It was Beresford’s latest display of just how useful of a player she’s developed into this season.
She can dabble in ball-handling duties and serve as a spot-up option from deep, she’s capable attacking off the catch with a sneaky-good in-between floater game, and she’s also poaching chances to squirm inside for a timely offensive rebound. That’s all in addition to pliability and dynamism defensively, where she’s defended quick guards on the perimeter without a hiccup and wreaked havoc with deflections and ball denials in the team’s pressure schemes.
“My teammates have worked out over the summer and they came to shoot with me, and knowing they’ve been doing that, it really gives me a lot of trust of when I do make that extra pass or when I do hit the open player, that they’re going to knock down the shot or make a good move,” Washenitz said postgame. “Our top six, our top seven, we’re all good, and we have a lot of trust.”
