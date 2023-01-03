PHILLIPI — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears stuck to their guns Tuesday night on the road against Philip Barbour, pouring in all their usual ingredients of defense, rebounding and fast-breaks along with an excellent shooting night from distance in a 75-33 win against the Colts.
“Our defense was spot-on,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “We stayed true to what we want to accomplish by playing good team basketball and sharing the ball, and not caring who got the shot.”
Fairmont Senior shot 10-21 from downtown on Tuesday, led by pairs of 3-pointers from each of Connor Gower, Jaleel Law and Darrell Claybrook.
The hot shooting came from the Polar Bears making the extra pass whenever available, paired with drive-and-kick playmaking. All-in-all Fairmont Senior garnered 18 assists on 28 field goals.
“When we’re making extra passes, and we’re getting those kind of assists, when we’re getting an inside-outside game — typically when we shoot a high number of 3’s, we’re settling for 3’s,” Retton said. “Tonight we didn’t settle. We shot a high number of 3’s but we played inside-out, we played well in transition.
The Polar Bears’ DeSean Goode scored 22 points in the victory along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Zycheus Dobbs (13) and Law (10) joined the senior in double figures, with Dobbs tallying two steals, three rebounds and four assists, while Law added three assists of his own.
Connor Gower set up and finished off plenty of Tuesday’s 3-pointers, finished with a team-high six assists to go with two deep conversions, and finished with six points and two rebounds on the night.
Julz Butler scored eight, Claybrook scored six, Layne Kidd scored four, Latique Williams scored three, Andre Grant scored two and Naelyn Chandra scored one to round out the Polar Bears’ final total.
Fairmont Senior got off to a 16-8 first quarter advantage, keeping the Colts in check with pressure the length of the floor that yielded nine first quarter turnovers. Symptomatic of the Polar Bears’ suffocating defense — and Philip Barbour converting shots when they got them — Fairmont Senior didn’t come down with a defensive rebound until 1:17 to go in the quarter.
The Colts’ T.D. Bodkins led Philip Barbour with 15, scoring five in the first quarter. Kaden Humphreys scored five, Adam Bailey and Deshawn Webster scored three, Drew Morra, Ethan Floyd and Caden Hawkins each scored two, and Brayden Cole added one.
Fairmont Senior’s lead grew each quarter. The Polar Bears led 40-18 at halftime, and 62-24 after three quarters, a sign of continued focus, said Retton.
“We really had a good focus to start the game and I was really pleased with what our kids did in the third and fourth quarters. You get a big lead, sometimes it’s easy to lose focus of what got you the lead, what we should continue to work on.
“They’re young kids, and sometimes it’s easy to lose focus. I thought our guys were dialed in to what we wanted to accomplish.”
Fairmont Senior takes a 7-0 record into a much-anticipated home matchup against the East Fairmont Bees, who themselves sit at 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.