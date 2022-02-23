FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ start to their 2022 postseason mirrored the majority of their 21 regular season games — with stifling defense, dominant rebounding, and great shooting all contributing to a blowout 85-21 victory Wednesday over the Grafton Bearcats.
Marley Washenitz led all scorers with 23 while flirting with a quadruple double. The senior piled up 13 rebounds, eight assists, and eight steals Wednesday. Meredith Maier put up a 15-point 15-rebound double-double against the Bearcats, also totalling four assists, three steals and a block.
Outside the Polar Bears’ all-state duo, Laynie Beresford scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists. Emily Starn totaled 15 points of her own to go along with three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Nine players got in the scoring column for Fairmont Senior.
For Grafton, points were few and far between. Alyssa Satterfield led the Bearcats with eight. The Polar Bears’ defense was unrelenting the entire length of the court, jumping on even the slightest misstep from their opponents. Fairmont Senior led 48-6 at halftime, and didn’t allow a single point in the second quarter.
Grafton shot 33% in the half — but only attempted 10 shots over the first two quarters, as the Polar Bears had long stretches on defense where they did not allow the Bearcats to cross halfcourt. Grafton had 24 turnovers at halftime to Fairmont Senior’s three. The Polar Bears racked up 25 steals as a team.
After the game, coach Corey Hines laid out a familiar slogan behind his team’s defensive effort.
“Play good D, layups are the key,” Hines said. “The team who creates the most layup opportunities is going to win, that simple. We did a good job today.”
Fairmont Senior will take on Philip Barbour in the next round. The Polar Bears are 2-0 against the Colts this season, with their most recent meeting resulting in a 57-45 win for the Polar Bears on the road.
“We’re really excited for the journey ahead,” Maier said. “Right now this is step one, and we overcame it, so I’m excited to see who’s next. I don’t know who we play yet, but we’ll see what the competition brings and I think we’re ready for anything.”
The Polar Bears started the game at 0-4, but four straight steals in the backcourt got them out in front shortly after. Hines’ team also had nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter, as second chances made their mark, as they often do for the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior grabbed 22 offensive rebounds as a team, led by Maier’s nine.
They shot 49.3% on Wednesday (36-73), and 38.4% (5-13) from behind the arc. Beresford, Starn, Maier and Washenitz were joined in the scoring column by Haley Harris with seven; each of Reagan Blasher, Claira Hager, Reagan Sisk and Abby Shuck had two.
Quick passing and opportunistic defense were catalysts for the well-rounded offensive night.
“That’s what we expect from each person on the team,” Maier said. “With as much talent as we have, we don’t expect anything less. I think we did a good job of sharing the ball, distributing passes, and our energy is always keeping us involved. Plus, our defense really helps create our offense. I’m excited to see what we keep doing.”
Reagan Blasher added three steals, two assists and a rebound to her stat line before she left the game in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. The senior had to be carried off, and Hines said that no injury has been confirmed yet but the team is hoping for the best.
