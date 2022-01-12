FAIRMONT — With only four players supplying the totality of their scoring, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears still powered past the Elkins Tigers on their way to a double-digit win, 56-33.
Marley Washenitz scored 23 of the Bears’ 56 points Tuesday, pouring in 12 in the first quarter, enough to outscore the entirety of Elkins’ output in the first frame (10 points.)
Washenitz made three 3’s while adding 11 rebounds, three assists five steals and a block to her statline.
Leading 19-10 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime, the Bears saved their best for last, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, with Emily Starn scoring nine of her 14 points in the fourth.
Washenitz, Starn, Meredith Maier (10 points) and Laynie Beresford (nine points) totaled Fairmont Senior’s 56. Elkins, meanwhile, was led in scoring by Gracelyn Corley with 14, and Anna Belan also reached double digits with 11.
Starn totaled two rebounds, two assists and a steal along with her 14, while Maier completed her stat line with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Beresford also grabbed four rebounds, dished an assist and snagged three steals. Camryn Morgan also worked the glass for the Bears, grabbing seven rebounds and recording two steals.
Fairmont Senior (10-0) remains undefeated, and next faces Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday.
