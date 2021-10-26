FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are going back to Beckley.
After playing to a 1-1 knot at the conclusion of regulation and throughout two overtime periods, the Polar Bears and Weir Red Riders went back-and-forth in a penalty kick shootout, eventually winning 7-6 in penalty kicks and becoming Class-AA Region-I Champions.
Fairmont Senior played well in the midfield from the opening kickoff until the closing buzzer, getting to the ball first and working the field horizontally. Weir was the first to score however, with Jacob Morgan bashing in a goal in-close at the 17th minute after a free kick near the corner led to a scrum.
Fairmont Senior had their own chances on offense throughout, narrowly missing a trifecta of headers off of corner kicks in the first half, and having a few opportunities dashed by missed touches. The previously undefeated Red Riders’ defense was as good as advertised, and kept the Polar Bears off-kilter for their part as well.
Fairmont Senior finally came through on a deceptive play in the 28th minute. The Polar Bears earned a free kick after Bubby Towns was pushed from behind just outside the goal box.
Towns looked as if he intended to take the free kick, but ran right past the ball, with Nate Flower following behind to kick it instead. A scorching shot flew right past the crowd of players in front of the goal, finding the back of the net in the right corner.
With the score tied 1-1, the rest of the game — and both ensuing 10-minute overtime periods — played out the same way. Fairmont winning in the midfield and threatening on offense, but never able to capitalize and get one through Weir’s defense.
After the second overtime came to a fruitless conclusion, the two teams had to select five players to alternately shoot a penalty kick. Whoever had more at the end would be victorious.
Bubby Towns was first up for the Polar Bears, but his shot was blocked by Weir keeper John Wansack. The Red Riders’ Mattia Malendi was next, his shot found the net on the right side. 1-0 Weir.
Second in line for Fairmont Senior was Nate Flower who smashed a ground-bound shot through the right side. Weir’s Antonio Pittman also scored, to keep his team ahead in the shootout 2-1.
Ashton Cecil’s turn came for the Polar Bears, and the senior made his kick, and confused the keeper by stuttering just before legging it through the right side. Weir’s Jacob Morgan, though, made his as well, and the Red Riders were still ahead 3-2.
Fairmont’s Robert Deskins and Weir’s Wansack each made their kicks, and with the final pair coming up, Weir led 4-3.
The Polar Bears sent up Carson Mundell, who put his shot through the right side — 4-4. Weir needed only to make its final shot to win the region.
Their last PK was wide right.
After regulation, two overtimes, and a five-vs.-five shootout, the game would come down to a sudden death shootout. One pair at a time, if only one makes their kick, their team wins. If both make or both miss, another pair steps up.
The first two pairs, Fairmont’s Ro Jones and Weir’s Dante Bruno, and Fairmont’s Denzel Duvert and Weir’s Michael Iafrate, all made their kicks.
Fairmont next sent out Braylon Weekley, who put his kick through. Weir’s Igor Galvez stepped up for Weir, and sent a shot to the right side.
Right where Fairmont Senior’s Eli Day guessed it would be.
Day deflected the shot away, and Fairmont Senior could finally breathe.
“The resiliency with this group — we’ve had a target on our back all year, and Weir is by far one of the best teams in the state,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. “They didn’t go undefeated through the regular season for no reason. Our guys just kept believing, we figured we were going to get one to send it to overtime, and then honestly when Bubby missed a PK I thought ‘Oh, we’re in big trouble.’ But everybody else stepped up, made their shots and Eli came through when he needed to. Overall team win, it was amazing.”
Day made the game-sealing save on Weir’s last kick attempt, a feat that appeared the senior was more than ready to undertake.
“Eli got a nice guess on it, and honestly in PK’s that’s what it is,” Paul said. “The keeper’s got a 25% chance. He guessed right, but he does a great job of reading kids, I don’t know how he does it but I would take Eli in a shootout any day.”
“Honestly I didn’t feel that much pressure,” Day said. “Goalie can’t really go wrong in a shootout. I was getting kind of frustrated that I wasn’t saving any, I was guessing right on a few of them but I wasn’t saving any but I finally got that one, the one that counted. It only takes one.”
The dramatic victory secured Region-I for Fairmont Senior, but the Polar Bears have a less-than-rosy history in those situations.
“Our luck in PK shootouts is terrible,” Paul said, citing losses to Wheeling Park and East Fairmont in such scenarios.
“We have worked on that since pretty much day one because we knew eventually, sometime, it was going to come into play and obviously it payed off today.”
Fairmont Senior now goes on the road, though their destination might be familiar territory at this point. The defending state champions take to Beckley, where even bigger challenges may await.
“We know it’s going to be tough,” Day said. “We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re completely up to it.”
“I have a feeling we’ll probably go in as a three or four seed,” Paul said. “So we’re going to have to play, probably, Point Pleasant or [Charleston] Catholic first round, which means we’re going to have to play the two best teams in the state to win the title. Honestly, talking to the boys, they wouldn’t have it any other way.”
