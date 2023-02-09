FAIRMONT — Thursday marked the second meeting between two Top 5 schools in Class-AAA, with the East Fairmont Bees hosting the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears for a game with major implications.
In round two between the two contenders, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears triumphed 53-41, sweeping their intra-city rival, claiming the Big X conference crown, and helping to cement their spot in the section.
The Polar Bears exerted big advantages on the boards and at the free throw line, out-rebounding East 37-18, and making 11 shots at the line while the Bees made just one.
“We set the tone defensively,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “Our ball movement, we got a little stagnant in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but our defense was the key, our defense was outstanding. Our rebounding was huge, guys came back for the ball, we had very good boxouts.”
Zycheus Dobbs led the Polar Bears with 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and six steals. Andre Grant scored 13 with three steals, and DeSean Goode scored 12 with 11 rebounds.
Jaleel Law added five and Connor Gower scored four with six rebounds. Fairmont Senior looked the more comfortable team for much of Thursday, even with the temperature high inside the Hive.
“You’ve got to play a role,” Retton said. “When you play a role, good things happen.”
For East, Evan Parr and Jackson Crouso each scored 12, Parr added two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Blake Hunt scored six, Maddox Boyers scored five with four rebounds, and each of Drew Moore, Ian Crookshanks, and Greyson Stewart scored two, Stewart pulled down a team-high six rebounds to boot.
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Parr tied the game at 10 after the first quarter.
By halftime, the Polar Bears led by five, 23-18, and Fairmont Senior had begun to establish themselves on the glass and on defense. East Fairmont committed nine turnovers in the first half, while the Polar Bears attempted six more shots due to second chance opportunities.
East Fairmont ended with 18 turnovers to Fairmont Senior’s 14.
The Polar Bears put the pedal down to start the second half. A 12-3 run shot Fairmont Senior ahead 35-21 with 5:00 to play. East rallied from there, but still trailed 39-31 by quarter’s end.
“The guys kept doing what they were doing,” Retton said. “I didn’t feel like we had to change anything, our players were confident, we just had to keep doing what we were doing. The players do that, the players have choices. The coaches, we tell them, and then the players buy in and work their tails off to do it.”
The Bees held the Polar Bears to a score tied for their lowest output of the year, but couldn’t string enough baskets together on offense to down their longtime rival. Down late, East opted to play the foul game, but Fairmont Senior made enough to put the game out of reach, going 6-10 in the fourth quarter.
Fairmont Senior’s ability to defend without fouling didn’t do East any favors on offense. The Polar Bears shot 11-21 in the game, while the Bees shot 1-2 from the line.
Fairmont Senior moves to 15-1 on the year, while East falls to 15-2, both losses were at the hands of the Polar Bears.
