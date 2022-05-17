FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears displayed their ability to shift into high gear mid-game Tuesday against the Weir Red Riders.
The No. 2-seeded Polar Bears took home the Region I Section I Championship with a 7-2 win over the No. 5-seeded Red Riders.
The early goings favored neither team. Weir jumped out to 2-0 top of the first lead after a home run by Logan Gillette to center field — the second day in a row the senior homered — but Fairmont Senior tied the game up just as quickly in the bottom of the first, with Evan Dennison driving in Gunner Riley and Dom Viani on a single to right field.
After the first though, Fairmont Senior out-hit Weir five to seven, with the Red Riders managing four singles and a seventh-inning double, and Fairmont Senior homered twice while picking up a double and four singles.
Mayson Jack stayed in the zone after giving up two runs in the first, working deep into Tuesday’s game and finishing with a polished stat line of five strikeouts, two walks and eight hits scattered across 6.2 innings pitched For Weir, Anthony Cross took the loss.
Jack’s impressive outing included plenty of balls in play, and his defense had his back the whole afternoon.
“Mayson pitched a heck of a game,” Fairmont Senior center fielder Evan Dennison said. “Our defense made plays, I don’t think we had a single error. We did amazing in the field.”
“I like that no matter what we do, we have defense behind us,” Fairmont Senior right fielder Gunner Riley said. “If we don’t hit the ball, defense will back us up.”
Dennison and Riley combined for five putouts on defense — and on offense, the pair was 5-5 at the plate.
Dennison finished 3-3 with a single, double and a home run. He batted in four runners and scored twice. Riley also homered, a solo shot deep down the left field line, and scored three times while drawing a walk and poking a single through the left side of the infield to finish 2-2.
Dom Viani also finished with a multi-hit, 2-3 game where the senior scored twice. Dennison, Riley and Viani tallied all seven Polar Bear runs Tuesday.
Fairmont Senior had nine hits on the game as a team.
“Whenever we’re on, we’re on and we’re basically unstoppable,” Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair said. “I feel like as an offense, we come together, there’s no pitcher in the state that can stop us.”
Jack mixed two hits and a walk throughout his second and third innings on the mound, stranding one runner in each frame. The Polar Bears took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third off Riley’s solo bomb to left field, his fourth of the season.
Jack struck out a pair of hitters as part of a fourth inning that also included an impressive defensive play to end it.
With a man on second, Weir’s Anthony Earley hit a soft ground ball, and just beat out the throw to first base. The man from second, though, had sprung for third after the play, and Bears first baseman Gavin Hissam unloaded a pinpoint throw to third that beat the runner and ended the inning.
Jack’s two strikeouts came two different ways in the fourth, one swinging, one looking. The junior’s curveball was a mystery to the Red Riders on Tuesday, as Weir couldn’t put a bat on the breaking ball.
“[That’s] the usual, fastball curveball,” Jack said. “Just being efficient. It was working.”
Cam Peschl smashed a single back up the middle to score Dennison in the fourth, and in the fifth, Fairmont Senior tacked on three more runs.
Riley and Dom Viani started the inning with back-to-back base hits through the left side of the infield, and with men on the corners, a balk brought Riley home.
Evan Dennison had popped out on the pitch, but the declared balk gave him new life. He didn’t waste the second opportunity, clobbering his seventh home run of the year straight over the center field fence to add two runs onto Fairmont Senior’s lead, 7-2.
“I was just seeing the ball,” Dennison said of his day. “It looked big as a watermelon, so you’ve got to hit it.”
Jack looked to still have plenty of gas in the sixth. Though he worked deep counts, he still induced weak contact and retired the side for Weir with a 3-unassisted ground out, a flyout to center, and a 5-3 groundout.
The workhorse came back out for the seventh with a triple-digit pitch-count, and pitched into another 5-3 grounder to get one out. The next batter, Anthony Earley, put his bat on a pitch for the hardest hit ball the Red Riders had since the first inning, and cashed in a gap shot for a double. Jack gave third baseman Gavin Blair even more work the next at-bat, with another 5-3 groundout. But that would be it for Jack, as skipper Dave Ricer handed the ball to Sam Viani for the final out.
Viani didn’t leave any room for hope of a comeback, forcing a flyout to Dennison to end the game.
“Real bad,” Jack said when asked how much he wanted to finish the game out. “Couldn’t do it, but it’s alright, Sammy got it done.”
Keyser is slated to be Fairmont Senior’s next playoff opponent as the race to state continues.
“They’ve got a lot of guys that can hit the ball,” Blair said of Keyser. “And they’ve got one or two guys who can really chuck it on the mound. I think that’ll be a good matchup for us.”
