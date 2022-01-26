FAIRMONT — Throughout the course of their basketball lives, Fairmont Senior’s quintet of seniors have etched a collective career of dominance.
On Tuesday, when the Lady Polar Bears’ group of five senior starters were honored for senior night, they epitomized that dominance in true Fairmont Senior fashion as their ferocious defense and deadeye perimeter shooting fueled a 76-26 victory over visiting Grafton at the Fairmont Senior Field House.
“It’s something that obviously you’re never going to forget; you’re never going to forget the group of your girls you grew up with playing basketball,” said Fairmont Senior star Marley Washenitz, who led the Polar Bears with a near triple-double of 31 points, 14 rebounds, nine steals, six assists, and two blocks. “To see the growth from all of us as individuals and as a team from fourth grade all the way up until now, it’s something you don’t see very often. It’s something to cherish for sure and something we won’t forget.”
As its been for nearly a decade now, the Polar Bears’ 50-point drubbing was spearheaded first and foremost by its tenacious, in-your-face defense. All game long, Fairmont Senior’s full-court pressure squeezed the Bearcats into a flurry of turnovers, as FSHS’s swarming traps, pesky hands, and physical body bumps put Grafton’s ball handlers on their heels from the very start.
On the other end, though, the Polar Bears supplemented their defensive backbone with flashes of its new-and-improved outside shooting as the Polar Bears (13-0) scorched the nets from deep in the early going before turning on its usual transition attack.
For the game, Fairmont Senior forced 27 GHS turnovers while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. And in the first quarter alone, the Polar Bears flustered the Bearcats into eight turnovers and 1-of-10 shooting while hitting 11-of-18 from the floor themselves, including a blistering 5-of-6 from 3, to run up a whopping 31-3 lead.
“I’d say our chemistry is definitely improving,” said Washenitz, who tallied her game-high 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting. “I think we’ve really gotten into a groove and we all understand each other’s games very, very well. It’s been consistent throughout this whole year so far with our scoring and with our defense.”
Washenitz, as she’s been since the majority of FSHS’s five seniors first teamed up in the fourth grade, was again the catalyst on Tuesday as she scored the game’s first eight points and ended the first period with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a sizzling 4-for-4 from 3. After Washenitz filled it up in the opening minutes, Fairmont Senior spread the wealth as Reagan Blasher cashed in a midranger and Emily Starn tallied a layup. All told, the Polar Bears rolled up a 19-0 lead before the Bearcats finally got their first points of the game at the 3:25 mark of the period on a banked in 3 by Alyssa Satterfield.
Fairmont Senior sealed its destruction of the Bearcats in the second quarter despite a brief Grafton spurt when Amber Smith hit a corner 3 and Jodi Keene notched a putback. By halftime, though, the Polar Bears had amassed a 48-11 lead after forcing 18 GHS turnovers and limiting the Bearcats to 4-of-20 shooting from the field.
The entirety of Fairmont Senior’s senior starting five just missed scoring double figures as Washenitz scored 31 points, Starn poured in 17 points, Blasher had 10 points, and forwards Meredith Maier and Laynie Beresford each tallied nine points. Starn also added five rebounds and five steals, while Beresford fished five assists, and Maier grabbed nine rebounds.
Freshman Hadley Horne led Grafton with 12 points to go with six rebounds and three steals, while Smith added seven points.
