FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic still remembers screaming in frustration at his first-ever East-West game.
It was 1990 and a 4-year-old Bartic was watching his oldest brother, Matt — then a sophomore at FSHS — and the Polar Bears try to close out a victory over rival East Fairmont, he recalls. Having just taken the lead in the game, Fairmont Senior kicked off to East Fairmont with about 30 seconds left, and that’s when Bartic’s joy turned to anguish. The Bees ran the kickoff back for a touchdown and won the game 19-18.
“I remember that,” Bartic said. “I remember yelling about it when I was 4 years old.”
Flash forward 30 years from that heartbreaking Nov. 2, 1990, loss and Bartic is now set to lead his Polar Bears onto the field at East-West Stadium tonight for the 100th ever East-West game.
But he and the Polar Bears will head onto the field out of the locker room with a little bit of a wardrobe change, as Fairmont Senior is set to don special “throwback uniforms” to commemorate the 100th-ever installment of the storied East-West game.
“They encapsulate all the decade looks from the past century,” Bartic said of the uniforms, which feature striped jerseys and snazzy striped socks. “We looked at the old uniforms — we have pictures of all the old teams in our hall of honor — and we combined eras, from the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s. We tried to have a piece of every decade in the uniforms.”
The Polar Bears’ “throwback” look is part of Project 100, Bartic said, a project founded by Fairmont Senior High radio man Jeff Carpenter and his son, Jay, to honor the 100-year history of the East-West rivalry. The uniforms, which were collaboratively designed by the current Fairmont Senior High coaching staff, Bartic said, were funded by Project 100, which had a competition to see which past Fairmont Senior High graduating class could raise the most money in donations and sponsorships.
In recognition of the donations and funds raised by past classes as part of Project 100, each Fairmont Senior player’s uniform has a special patch sewn in honoring each Fairmont Senior High class back to 1964, Bartic said.
“I like them” Bartic said. “The stripes were big back in all the uniforms. All the way through the teens and the ‘20s, and really into the ‘40s, they always had striped socks, and they used to have the long sleeve uniforms, where they had the stripes down those too — we almost ended up doing (the long sleeves) too. But I like how they turned out.”
