FAIRMONT — It didn’t match the double digit onslaughts against Lincoln and Grafton in its prior two wins, but Fairmont Senior’s 5-3 victory over Philip Barbour on Tuesday at Mary Lou Retton Park may have been the most consequential of the Polar Bears’ now three-game win streak.
Far from the cleanest game in the field nor most prolific at the plate, Fairmont’s win over the Colts was instead validation of its grit, its perseverance, its ability to battle over a full seven innings and triumph in a war of attrition.
“We started slow, but we just had to brush off the errors and keep with it,” said Fairmont Senior sophomore third baseman Gunner Riley, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and notched the save on the mound after recording the final two outs. “We stick together and we battle together. We’re a family.”
The Polar Bears were forced to grapple with a slew of obstacles erected by the Colts as well as gaffes of their own doing. For the game, Fairmont Senior gave Philip Barbour nine free base runners via combined walks, hit batters, and fielding errors, while the Colts themselves tallied three of their four total hits in the opening two frames to jump ahead 3-0 after two innings.
But through a combination of an unshakeable performance by freshman ace Sammy Viani on the mound, timely hits by Riley and Viani at the plate, and a roster-wide opportunism on the base paths and in the box, the Polar Bears rallied to outscore the Colts 5-0 over the final five innings for the win.
“We just had to brush off the errors, and I just had to take the errors and the (hit batters) out of my head,” said Viani, who allowed just four hits and three earned runs to go with one walk versus nine strikeouts in 6.1 standout innings of work. “I just kept throwing strikes.”
Viani, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, started his day on the hill on shaky ground, as he allowed three of his four total hits and plunked three batters in the opening two innings where the Colts built a 3-0 lead. But from the third inning onward, Viani was sensational for the Polar Bears, as he allowed just one walk and one hit over his final 4.1 innings of work while striking out six. Viani even managed to overcome five Fairmont Senior fielding errors over those final four-plus innings that directly led to an additional five Philip Barbour base runners.
“I just had to stay into the groove,” Viani said of his mindset on the mound. “It was just about continuing to throw what you’re good at.”
Time and again, Viani escaped mini jams and sticky spots with a veteran-like composure on the mound, as he combined to strand eight Philip Barbour base runners over his six innings. Riley then stranded another two when he closed things out in clutch fashion in the seventh, leaving the Colts to ponder what could’ve been in the face of a whopping 10 total runners left on base.
In the third, Viani came away with nothing hurt with a third-out strikeout after Philip Barbour put a pair of runners on with two outs after a walk and an FSHS error. One inning later in the fourth, he again wiggled out of danger with two on and one out by coaxing a near double play and then recording a second straight third-out strikeout. He then retired seven of the next eight batters he faced in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, before a double by the Colts’ Gage Bibey and the pitch count drove him from the game with one out in the seventh.
The double by Bibey in the seventh broke a streak of 20 batters faced for Viani in which he didn’t allow a hit after surrendering three in the first and second innings.
“I trusted Sammy to finish it off, but he reached his pitch count,” said Riley, who came on and closed things out with a pop out to first and a strikeout.
Alongside his pitching, Viani also recorded two of Fairmont Senior’s five total hits, as he smacked an RBI triple to right center field in the third and then an RBI infield single in the sixth. Riley also notched a pair of hits, including a towering two-RBI triple to deep center field in the fourth that proved to be the go-ahead runs. Leadoff hitter Kyle Brubaker recorded the team’s lone other hit with a single in the fifth, and he also scored a team-best two runs.
Nicholas Hamrick led the way for Philip Barbour with a two-RBI double to left center field at the plate, and he also made a fabulous lunging grab in the field in on a liner by Riley to short to end the second inning. Cody Cooper delivered an RBI-single for the Colts in the first, and Austin Bolyard and Bibey also had a hit.
Alex Wilson got the start on the mound for the Colts and allowed just one hit with four walks over three innings, while Hamrick came on in the top of the fourth with two runners on and no outs and surrendered the go-ahead two-RBI triple by Riley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.