FAIRMONT — From watching him on the field, or talking to him off the field, you wouldn’t think Brody Whitehair is a freshman.
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 190 pound quarterback exploded onto the scene on the biggest stage so far in Fairmont Senior’s season — a heavyweight fight against Class-AAA Bridgeport.
Making his first start against a top team, Whitehair threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 47 yards rushing. The performance came in a losing effort, as the Polar Bears fell 35-28, but the young player displayed ability and poise exceeding what should be expected out of 14 and 15 year-olds.
And off the field, he’s already saying all the right things too.
“First off, I’d like to thank my coaches for believing in me, giving me the opportunity to start,” Whitehair said. “And to all my teammates for having my back.”
“The first drive I still had all my nerves in me, whole first half really. But then when I threw my first touchdown to Kayson — he balled out that game, really had my back — it just kind of let everything loose, and I got to playing my game, but it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.”
Kayson Nealy was the recipient of all three touchdowns from Whitehair, and 214 of his passing yards. The duo’s instant chemistry was the driving force behind the Polar Bears offense for much of Friday’s game. Fairmont Senior’s 28 points were their highest total since they put up 47 against Lewis County in week one, and the change under center was driven by a desire to get as much of the Polar Bears’ talent together on the gridiron.
“We’re trying to get our best 11 on the field in the best combination,” Polar Bears head coach Nick Bartic said. “We felt like with [Whitehair] at quarterback we were able to get our best 11. [Dom] Stingo, still one of our best receivers, so he’s going to be involved in the offense that way. Brody’s had the ability, and as the season’s gone on, he’s displayed that he’s ready for the opportunity.”
Stingo started the first two games of the season at quarterback.
The early results of the reworked offense were positive, and a sound idea in theory, but it was still a gamble to throw out a freshman quarterback against a team as good as Bridgeport. Going into the game, Whitehair had a sense of urgency.
“I took this week of practice really seriously,” Whitehair said. “It was almost like the offense just started to click for me and connect, I started to get into it more with my teammates, we just connected more. I came prepared into the game, which helped me see who was going to be open and when. I knew Kayson was going to be fine in one-on-ones, I trusted him a lot. I think I came prepared, it just wasn’t the outcome we wanted.”
Whitehair saw live action earlier in the season — playing the second half of the Polar Bears’ week one win over Lewis County, for instance — but he had still not seen very many in-game reps, not even at the junior varsity level, as Fairmont Senior had all their JV games cancelled prior to this past Monday. On game day, then, the coaching staff tried to make sure Whitehair was as comfortable and confident as possible.
“Biggest thing is you don’t want to give him too much and overwhelm him, especially in his first start,” Bartic said. “You don’t want him thinking about too much. He was able to do that, we were able to simplify things for him and then progress as he got comfortable.”
“The day of the game they were just telling me to play my game,” Whitehair said. “They knew I was going to be nervous, they knew I was going to have some mess-ups, they didn’t expect me to be perfect. But when I was out on the field they all had my back, when I first came off from the first possession, it didn’t really go the way we wanted it to, but the coaches still had my back, still kept me in, let me just play my game. Eventually when we started moving the ball they just hyped me up after every play.”
Whitehair’s first touchdown pass, a 90-yard reception by a streaking Nealy, came in the middle of the second quarter. While it took a few minutes for the freshman to settle in, his increase in confidence and poise was visible as the game went on.
Friday’s game was a microcosm of the fast improvement the Polar Bears staff has already seen from young player.
“Through the summer he’s developed,” Bartic said. “There’s still going to be a learning curve with incoming freshman. In-season he’s just continued his progress. We are able to do more than what we would’ve been able to do with him even just a couple months ago.”
While he’s picking things up fast, he is still a freshman though, something it seems his teammates have been letting him know.
“Heard a lot about it,” Whitehair said with a laugh. “I hear jokes about it because I’m a freshman. They’re real supportive of me, they see what we can all do and how we all connect in the offense. It’s all been kind of fast-paced. I’m just getting a lot of love and support from my teammates.”
For Fairmont Senior, it’s a good thing that Whitehair appears to be a quick learner, because their upcoming schedule does not get any easier.
The Polar Bears certainly did not schedule themselves an easy slate in the wake of their state championship 2020 season. Fairmont Senior’s game against Bridgeport kicked off a long stretch of road games against tough competition in the form of University (4-0 this season), Wheeling Park (7-2 last year), and Spring Valley (5-2 last year, 3-1 this year).
Whitehair will not have his first start at East-West Stadium until Oct. 15, when the Bears host Robert C. Byrd.
“It’ll help in the long run,” Bartic said of Whitehair facing talented teams. “But he just faced one of the best teams in the state, so that’s a good introduction, and now he’s going to go up against one of the best secondaries in the state. We feel our schedule here has prepared him to get to this point and now we’re going to see how he handles an even bigger stage.”
Sitting at 2-2 with a veritable “murderer’s row” ahead, the Polar Bears’ season hangs in the balance. Performances like Whitehair’s starting debut are precisely the kind that can tip the scales.
“I’m going to play just like I did this week,” Whitehair said. “I’m going to study, make sure I’m keeping myself healthy, and try and stay close to my teammates, keep upping my skill, getting better and evolving every week. Looking at every game one at a time until we get to that state championship.”
