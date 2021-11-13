CHARLESTON— A Fairmont Senior team that has experienced an abundance of peaks and valleys this season has just seen their highest point yet.
In a heavyweight battle that sent shockwaves throughout the Class-AA bracket, the 16-seed Polar Bears unseated the 1-seeded Herbert Hoover Huskies 30-28.
The deciding play came late in the fourth quarter with both teams tied at 28 as the Huskies had regained possession at their own one-yard line after forcing a turnover on downs. With 2:17 to play, Polar Bear Germaine Lewis came crashing down from the edge, and wrapped up Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield inside his end zone for a safety.
The contest was tight throughout, and changed from a first-half scoring spree where both teams entered the half tied 21-21 to a second-half defensive slugfest that was ultimately decided by the Polar Bears defense.
“It’s playoff time,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said after the game. “We tell our guys it’s the thunder dome. This had all the feeling of a title bout, that’s the way it’s going to feel every round in the playoffs. They have a great team, and I think people got their money’s worth watching that game today. What a battle, that was high-level competition.”
The Polar Bears offense was powered by Germaine Lewis, who finished with 136 rushing yards, and Dom Stingo, who took over under center with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter to throw for 198 yards and rush for 28 while taking three sacks. Stingo ran for a touchdown and threw for three — including a pair to Evan Dennison for 80 and 59 yards, respectively, and a 15-yard strike to Kayson Nealy.
“Jayden [Cheriza] kind of got banged up on a play, had to come out,” Bartic said of the quarterback change. “Stingo’s ready, we always tell him to stay ready. What a game. You can’t say enough about that performance, coming in relatively cold at quarterback and then playing like that. Incredible, incredible performance.”
“Coming off that two-week stretch when I hadn’t played quarterback, I just thought ‘why not?’” Stingo said. “Just give it my all, give everything I’ve got, and it worked out.”
The Polar Bears’ win started off poorly for Fairmont Senior. The Huskies struck first, with Dane Hatfield ripping off a 38-yard run to set up a 4-yard touchdown tote from Hunter Bartley.
Then, Hoover’s Nathan Harper scooped up a fumble on Fairmont Senior’s next drive and took it over 60 yards to the house. The Huskies led 14-0 with 4:38 to go in the quarter.
Stingo came in on that point, and his first pass attempt was a shot over the top of the defense to Evan Dennison for an 80-yard score.
After a defensive stop, the Polar Bears tied the game up in short order, with Dennison taking a screen and putting the moves on a pair of Herbert Hoover defenders to get out in space and race into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown. After an impromptu 2-point conversion, the Polar Bears led 15-14 at the 1:20 mark of quarter one.
The Polar Bears’ defense constantly improved as the game went on, giving up only 82 second-half yards and limiting the Huskies’ pass game, allowing one pass of more than 10 yards.
“They did enough,” Bartic said. “We had to make adjustments as the game went. [Hoover] got a big play on the fumble recovery for a touchdown. Our guys battled man, they battled all year, and they battled back when they got down. Hoover’s going to score points, so you’ve got to score with them. Our defense did about as good of a job as you can against them, giving up 28 points. That’s the level they’re at, so it’s a case of getting as many stops as you can, you’re not going to completely shut them down.”
“I honestly feel like our defense is unstoppable,” Lewis said. “Not to sound cocky or anything, but we just got a very powerful defense and we all play with heart, we don’t leave anything behind.”
Bartley found the end zone again with 8:39 left in the second quarter from 3-yards out, and the Huskies regained the lead, 21-15.
The two teams traded defensive stops back-and-forth for the next six minutes. The Polar Bears eventually regained the lead in a two-minute drill as the first half drew to a close. Kayson Nealy recorded two receptions on the drive, including a 15-yard touchdown on an in-breaking route with 17 seconds to go. The two teams were tied 21-21 at half.
The Huskies came out of the locker room rejuvenated, and put together a quick two and a half minute drive that culminated in another Bartley 4-yard touchdown.
The Polar Bears fumbled their kickoff return, but the defense stood the Huskies up and forced a turnover on downs four plays later, with Dennison shooting a gap and bringing Bartley down on a 4th and one.
The Polar Bears used their newfound momentum to tie the game. On a 3rd and eight, Cheriza caught a 26-yard pass over the middle to move the sticks and bring Fairmont Senior into the red zone. Stingo punched it in from 2-yards out from there to tie the game at 28 with 4:57 to go in the third.
The rest of the third and much of the fourth saw the two teams go back-and-forth, neither able to score. Jaden Moore recorded two pass breakups in crucial spots, and Nealy snagged an interception off a tipped ball to ensure Hoover stayed off the scoreboard in crunch time.
With a few minutes left, Lewis and Dennison drove the Polar Bears down the field, each exhibiting strong running to move their squad down to the goal line. Eventually, it came down to a 4th and goal from the 4-yard line. Lewis took the handoff inside, but was stopped at the one. Hoover erupted in cheers; they had a chance to march down the field and win the game.
Lewis, though, would still win the game for the Polar Bears. Just not in the way he expected.
“I was rushing the outside,” Lewis said. “The back came to block me, I cut inside, and then wrapped him up, took him down.”
Lewis brought down Hatfield on an attempted QB keeper to force a safety and put his team ahead. Fairmont Senior grinded out a first down and the game changed from there.
“I just knew it was time to go, right now,” Lewis said. “We had to go right now in order to win this game. We got like 34 guys on this team and we all came together as one. Whenever we’re together nobody can stop us, we’re ready to go.”
After a season where Fairmont Senior faced juggernaut after juggernaut in the regular season, the Polar Bears’ battle-scars might be paying off.
“Our schedule prepared them,” Bartic said. “And we needed it because we had a lot of inexperience, and it’s prepped us to win a game like this. That’s really what it’s all about. We knew we were starting with a lot of inexperience and we gained it, we tried to gain as much as we can and we were really able to apply that today. Where we’re at as a team, we continue to improve, and it showed itself today.”
“We knew that they were a good team, but they haven’t been through the things that we’ve been through,” Stingo said. “Top 10 Triple-A teams all season, good Double-A teams all season, they just haven’t been through what we’ve been through and we showed it tonight.”
The Polar Bears’ next opponent will be the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, who they narrowly beat 21-20 earlier in the year.
“It’s a quick turnaround and it’s going to be another brawl,” Bartic said. “It’s more playoff football. Both teams are very familiar with each other, so it’s going to be another big one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.