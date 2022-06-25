FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s three-week live period for volleyball began just last week, and the Polar Bears are already seeing improvement from their players on the court.
“I think the younger players are already getting way more comfortable with everybody,” Fairmont Senior’s Kamryn Smith said. “For the returning players, I think everybody’s been getting better already, their hitting is getting better.”
The Polar Bears’ volleyball squad had their share of struggles last season, and haven’t been able to cross the .500 threshold since the 2016-2017 season.
But with a group of players learning and growing together, the Polar Bears are looking forward to the fall.
“Win percentage, that’s the primary [focus],” Fairmont Senior head coach Scott Johnson said. “We had a young team last year, and we had challenges. Serve-receive was a big one.
“We lacked height, and we’ve got some height this year, we’ve got some girls that have grown over the offseason, so hopefully we can put some more balls down on the opposite side court, get some more points, win some more games.”
Johnson is in his third year as head coach of the Polar Bears, and he headed a squad that was made up of primarily sophomores this past season. There were growing pains from fielding such a young team, and after graduating four seniors, those sophomores are now the elder statesmen as incoming juniors as the Polar Bears don’t have any seniors on the roster.
But the sophomore class was afforded the time to take their lumps, and as a result, they’ve developed a connection as a unit.
“Most of us have played together since freshman year,” Fairmont Senior’s Shelby Moore said. “There’s a couple we played with in middle school, so we have good chemistry together and we all work together well.”
“Last year was a growing experience for us,” Johnson said.
Turnout at summer practices thus far has ranged from the 20’s to the teens, with Johnson saying family vacations, full-time summer jobs, and other commitments can make it tough to get an accurate picture. But for those who are there, it’s back to the basics.
“We start off slowly, work on the fundamentals — passing, setting, hitting, serving, things like that,” Johnson said. “It takes them a little while to get back into the swing of things, but they’re starting to pick it up again. We’ve got some new players that are promising too.”
The incoming freshman class looks to be a promising one for the Polar Bears. And the new faces for Fairmont Senior may have to step into real roles sooner rather than later.
“We have a lot of good freshmen coming in,” Moore said. “And we don’t really have any seniors, so we can use that. Everybody’s coming together pretty well.”
The combination of a junior class growing as a unit, and an infusion of talent from the younger ranks, may be just what the doctor ordered for the Polar Bears as they keep working towards the 2022-23 season.
“Honestly, I think our team’s going to be better this year because a lot of the freshman coming up — they’ve played travel, they’re working hard,” Moore said. “I think they’re going to help the team a lot.
“We have new people coming in from other grades too, and our junior class has stepped up a lot, we’re all getting better from last year. Everybody’s improving, and I think it’ll be a good season.”
