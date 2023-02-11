BRIDGEPORT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears took first place at the 2023 Big X Conference Wrestling Tournament Saturday, with seven team member winning the championship in their individual weight classes. Fairmont Senior repeats after winning the 2022 Conference Tournament as well.
East Fairmont placed fourth, behind Buckhannon-Upshur (second) and Preston (third). North Marion placed seventh at the tournament. Each team produced one champion.
East Fairmont's Evan Helm won the gold at 215, going 3-0 on the day with one fall, one decision and one major decision. Helm beat Preston's Dylan Haskiell in the final by a score of 2-1.
North Marion's Noah Hess won the 120-pound weight class, going 2-0 with one fall and a 2-1 decision in the final over Buckhannon-Upshur's Liam Garcia.
For Fairmont Senior, Dominic Armistead was the champion at 132, going 2-0 with two falls. Triston Willis went 2-0 in his own right to win the title at 113.
Hunter Spitznogle won at 138, and Kolbie Hamilton won at 144, going 2-0 with two falls.
Gavin Michael took the gold at 150, winning his championship semifinal match via technical call before winning the final over Buckhannon-Upshur's Nathan Cornett by a 3-0 score.
Michael Kruzel won gold at 165 and Dylan Ours won at 190, both going 3-0 over the course of the tournament.
Blake Ringer, Anthony Corwin and JT Miller took second place for the Bees. Xaden Willett and Lucas Marsh placed third.
For Fairmont Senior, Bryce Nichols, Germaine Lewis and Kaleb Arbogast placed second. Will Stewart, Jason Walker and Alex Naternicola placed third.
The 13 teams competed at Bridgeport High. Here is the complete order:
1. Fairmont Senior 282.00
2. Buckhannon-Upshur 179.00
3. Preston County 163.00
4. East Fairmont 140.00
5. Lewis County 110.00
6. Bridgeport 89.00
7. North Marion 72.00
8. Philip Barbour 58.00
9. Robert C Byrd 42.00
T-10. Grafton 28.00
T-10. Lincoln 28.00
12. Elkins 16.00
13. Liberty 6.00
