CLARKSBURG — Coming into Tuesday, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears had not lost since Sept. 16, a home loss to Buckhannon-Upshur. Their opponent for Tuesday, the Liberty Mountaineers, were winners of four straight in their own right.
In a matchup where something had to give, the Polar Bears (9-4-2) took care of business on the road, winning 3-1 over Liberty (6-7) behind a strong second half and an ever-improving defense.
The action at Mazzei Mountain started from the onset, with Liberty’s Mya Barnes and Fairmont Senior’s Kylie Slagle both narrowly missing out on goals before the conclusion of the fifth minute.
Slagle remained persistent, and after Maura Stark sent a lead pass right through the middle of the Mountaineer defense Slagle got off a clean shot less than five yards from the goal, putting it into the back left corner of the goal.
Fairmont Senior won the time of possession battle largely due to their quick-footed work in the midfield, routinely beating Liberty to the ball after long kicks. When the Mountaineers were able to push the ball into Polar Bear territory, they were stymied by a pestering backline and a dialed-in goalkeeper — senior Rebecca Cox.
Cox showed great awareness while defending her goal, knowing when to play aggressively and roam out to extinguish loose balls and when to hang back and protect the posts. Cox finished with nine saves Tuesday, and had several stand-out plays — especially in the first half — such as a saved corner kick in the 19th minute and an impressive one-on-one save in the 30th.
“Rebecca played well,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said. “We knew going into this that Liberty had a quick front line and that they were going to test our defense. We practiced for a couple days on how to deal with that speed, and it worked. We played better tonight than we have for most of the season on the backline, and one of the keys to that is our midfield. Our midfield locked down those balls that came bouncing through.”
Fairmont Senior’s only defensive mishap came in the 37th minute, when Liberty’s Sydney Vilain sent a missile from the right wing that found the sweet spot just out of Cox’s reach. The game was tied 1-1 at the half.
The Polar Bears’ offense sharpened up in the second half, and Fairmont Senior scored less than two minutes into the latter frame on a penalty kick by Adaline Cinalli. The Polar Bears flipped the field quickly and efficiently, with Fairmont Senior needing just two passes after clearing a Liberty direct kick to get down to the Mountaineer goal and draw a penalty.
The best was yet to come for the Polar Bears. In the 45th minute, Kate Gribben booted a corner kick into a crowd of players, and Cinalli converted for her second goal, leaping up and hitting a backwards header for the score.
With the final weeks of the regular season upon Fairmont Senior, King sees improvement from his team, which seems to be peaking at the right time.
“They’ve played a lot better,” King said. “I told them in August — ‘We don’t have to win August, we have to win October. We don’t need to be the best team in the state in August, we need to be playing our best soccer in October.’ And that’s where we’re headed. They’re picking it up, they’re getting to their spots, the chemistry is starting to come together, everybody is playing the best they’ve played all season right now.”
King’s team will look to keep their forward progress Thursday against North Marion.
