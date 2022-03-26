FAIRMONT — When it came to Travis Hardwick’s decision on where he would continue his soccer career, he didn’t have to look very far.
“It was one of the schools that I thought of first,” Hardwick said. “And they happened to like my style of play. I was happy they gave me the opportunity.”
That school Hardwick had in mind was Potomac State College, where the East Fairmont senior signed to play at on Friday.
The Potomac State Catamounts, headed by soon-to-be fourth-year head coach Ethan Patrick, have made an effort to recruit local talent, and Hardwick is the latest example of that.
“It’s a great fit,” East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. “Travis had a great senior season, he’s had a great high school career, it’s going to be a good place for him. I’ve talked to Potomac State, they’re looking to build their program and bring in local West Virginia kids. Him getting to stay home and play, it’s going to be a good place for him.”
Hardwick comes aboard a team with a bit of familiarity with some of his new teammates, such as Bridgeport’s AJ Dinaldo, who signed there last week, and current freshman and former University player, Tim Bailey.
“Some of them I played with,” Hardwick said. “Or played against, since we’re all from the same area. It made my decision a lot easier because I knew a lot of people going there.”
“Coach Patrick is a very likeable guy. He’s nice, he’s open about everything.”
Hardwick showed a great amount of positional versatility, switching from offense to defense this past season, and he is ready to maintain that flexibility at the next level.
“I play a decent amount of positions, so it’s wherever coach Patrick feels like he needs me,” Hardwick said.
“I hope that I will be helpful to the program, help it grow. Coach Patrick has done a really nice job since he restarted it.”
With his time at East Fairmont concluded, Hardwick has grown into a college-caliber player throughout his time at the school, playing for the Bees and travel teams.
“When I first started as a freshman here I was real scrawny, and I just liked to run a lot,” Hardwick said. “Through the years, my travel coach Raul has helped me control the ball more and learn how to play my position better.”
“Travis is a well-rounded player,” Wright said. “He had always been an offensive player before, but just out of necessity for the team, I moved him to defense, and he did a great job. He was a senior captain for us, so from what I’ve seen in our one year, he grew just within that one year, and I know over the course of his time he has done so much more.”
Hardwick plans to major in sociology and said at this time he is hoping to continue playing after his two years at Potomac State are over.
