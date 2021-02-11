FAIRMONT — There hasn’t been any shooting nor ball handling. And any 1-on-1 sparring remains on hold as well. Ditto for partner tumbling or rehearsing teamwide routines.
In the place of any actual sport-specific skills has been a hodgepodge of sprints, push-ups, jump roping, and the like for many high school athletes throughout Marion County and West Virginia this week. The moves come as winter sports teams were permitted to reconvene for conditioning on Monday of this week for the first time since Gov. Jim Justice shut down all team activities on Nov. 13 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting back to something like this is just such a relief,” said Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball standout Marley Washenitz, “because we didn’t even know if we were going to be able to have this, so it’s just been such a relief to know we’re able to come together and do this. Just the environment of being back with my teammates everyday and doing what we love together, it’s just something that really made us happy. It’s something we’ve been waiting for.”
“It’s been good,” echoed North Marion wrestling coach Brooks Russell. “It finally gives us some solid hope that we’re actually going to have a season. It feels good to get back in the room and get the mats down and everything.”
“It’s really refreshing, and it helps build team chemistry,” said East Fairmont senior wrestler and three-time state champion Blake Boyers. “You can get to know (all the new kids) and get to talk (everyone else) again finally.”
The designated one-week conditioning period, which was announced by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission about two weeks ago, continues through Friday before winter sports team are permitted to begin regular practice on Feb. 15. Teams are not allowed to partake in any sport-specific activities during the conditioning phase, but the majority of coaches and players still see immense value in the short tune-up period, both from a physical and, perhaps even more so, from a social perspective.
“It’s good for our mental health to be around each other, and then it’s also good for our physical health to get in shape because we only have like two more weeks until our first game,” said Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball senior Bekah Jenkins, “which, it’s crazy not being able to touch a basketball when we play in two weeks.”
“Getting the kids and being around them and them being around each other, it just let’s see where we’re at,” said Russell, whose NMHS wrestlers have scheduled conditioning sessions for Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week. “We haven’t seen them other than here and there in the hallways (at school) for the last four months or so, so it’s tough to know what they’ve been doing, and I don’t think it’s been a whole lot.”
The one-week conditioning phase comes with a set of COVID-19 restrictions beyond simply forbidding any sport-specific activities, but even still, the majority of Marion County’s winter sports coaches have made use of the period.
They’ve been forced to get creative to an extent with their activities — Jenkins and Washenitz said the Lady Polar Bears have mixed in some racing relays and competitions into their conditioning, for example — as well as individualize certain drills and standards based on each athlete’s fitness level coming in. Jenkins and Washenitz, for example, have continued daily skills and fitness training on their own the past couple of months, they said, and Boyers said he’s been drilling himself on a wrestling mat in his basement in addition to daily workouts and lifting sessions.
“It’s good to see where they’re at physically so we can then plan for next week and figure out where we need to start,” said Russell, who has had some wrestlers attend each conditioning session and arrive in top form, such as reigning all-stater Garrett Conaway, while others haven’t been present due to other commitments. “It’s going to be really individualized in terms of expecting different things from different kids next week.”
“This week is needed for the purpose of getting them in shape instead of just giving them two weeks before they start playing 2-3 games a week. So I think by giving us this week, it’s great to help these young ladies at least get some conditioning in before we go onto the next two weeks of practice,” said Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball coach Corey Hines.
All high school winter sports will be permitted to begin practice on Monday, while spring and fall sports will be allowed to begin conditioning and weight lifting. The first actual competitions for winter sports are scheduled to begin March 3.
