Class AAA
No. 2 South Charleston 57, No. 10 Princeton 18
Sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score Friday night as No. 2 seed South Charleston remained unbeaten with a 57-18 conquest of visiting Princeton in a Class AAA quarterfinal.
Just like they’ve done all season, the No. 2 seed Black Eagles (6-0) flashed a dynamic offense, and rolled up 603 total yards with a bevy of playmakers – running back Mondrell Dean scored three TDs, one on a 42-yard interception return and freshman backup running back Amellio Miller added a pair of scoring runs.
South Charleston (6-0) ran a whopping 70 offensive plays Friday, a school record, and piled up 264 yards on the ground and 339 in the air. Miller led the ground game with 138 yards on 11 carries and Dunn added 69 on 10 attempts.
Donavin Davis, who caught TD passes of 1 and 59 yards from Dunn, led the receivers with five catches for 106 yards but suffered a knee injury late in the game. Shyleik Kinney had four grabs for 95 yards, with a 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown on SC’s first offensive snap.
However, the Black Eagles fought their own demons much of the night — they lost three fumbles in the first half, were handed 18 penalties for 148 yards, had four extra-point kicks blocked, failed to recover a Princeton onside kick and also had a punt blocked.
Princeton’s lone score in the first half came on a 41-yard fumble return by Amir Powell after Elijah Padgett sacked Dunn and knocked the ball loose. In the second half, Grant Cochran threw TD passes of 15 yards to Ethan Parsons and 17 yards to Josiah Honaker. The Tigers (6-3) were the No. 10 seed.
Class AA
No. 6 Fairmont Senior 43, No. 14 Independence 15
Kieshawn Cottingham accounted for four touchdowns and Gage Michael found the end zone twice to lead No. 6 Fairmont Senior to a 43-15 victory over No. 14 Independence in Class AA quarterfinal round football playoff action Friday night at East-West Stadium.
Cottingham, a 5-foot-9 165-pound senior running back, caught two passes for 68 yards which included a 60-yard touchdown reception and rushed 10 times for 58 yards for three touchdowns on runs of 7, 7 and 6 yards. He also had a two-point conversion pass in the first quarter.
Michael, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior quarterback who has signed with Kent State, rushed for a game-high 141 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, while completing 6-of-13 passes for 149 yards and one score.
Fairmont Senior scored 43 straight points after falling behind 8-0 early, and extended their halftime lead to 15-8.
No. 2 Bluefield 33, No. 10 North Marion 10
Bluefield recovered four fumbles and scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to beat North Marion 33-10 in the Class AA quarterfinals.
A pair of touchdown runs by Jacob Martin and a 48-yard punt returned for a score by Brandon Wiley helped the No. 2 Beavers (7-1) overcome a tough No. 10 Husky (6-4) defense.
Bluefield’s Carson Deeb threw for 123 yards, including a 50-yard catch and run to Ryker Brown. The Beavers racked up 205 yards on the ground, including 94 from Martin on just seven carries.
Brody Hall passed for 137 yards for North Marion and Tariq Miller caught five of them for 96 yards including the lone touchdown from 25 yards out on fourth down late in the first quarter.
Bluefield advances to play in the semifinals against No. 6 Fairmont Senior. It is the fourth consecutive season the two teams have met in the Class AA playoffs.
