BOYS’ SOCCER
Bees, Minutemen draw
East Fairmont boys soccer tied Lewis County 3-3 on the road Tuesday. Lewis County scored late to force a tie. Lance Cerullo has all three goals for East. Travis Hardwick and Jesse Rush had two assists each.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
North beats Preston
The North Marion High volleyball beat Preston County in three sets (25-13, 25-13, 25-5). Taylor Kerere led the team with 8 aces, 20 assists, 3 kills and 9 digs. Kiley Brown has 4 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs. Sarah Moscufo has 6 kills, 1 block and 2 digs. Khya Kolb recorded 7 kills. Lea Barker had 3 aces and 6 digs. Kennedy Beaty had 3 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs. Bella Fetty had 5 kills, 3 aces and 3 digs and Kassidy Bookout has 3 digs.
