PREP VOLLEYBALL
North Marion volleyball splits tri
North Marion High split a tri-match on senior night Thursday, with the Huskies losing to Buckhannon-Upshur 14-25, 22-25 and winning over Preston 25-15, 25-13.
Maggie Poling had 8 kills, 6 aces and 16 digs to lead the way. Taylor Kerere recorded a team-high 18 assists to go with 7 digs, and Lea Barker tallied a team-best 17 digs. Kiley Brown chipped in 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces and 5 digs, Khya Kolb had 4 kills and 1 dig, Bella Fetty had 3 kills, 1 ace and 5 digs, and Kennedy Beaty had 4 kills, 4 aces and 5 digs.
The Lady Huskies’ record is now 3-3.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
East Fairmont stays undefeated
East Fairmont pushed its record to 5-0 on the season with a 3-0 road win over Robert C. Byrd on Thursday.
McKenzie Moyer powered the Bees' victory with a pair of goals, while Kierstyn Maxey tallied a goal and an assist. Zoe Boyles posted the shutout in the net to lead the EFHS defense.
East Fairmont will play again Saturday at 4 p.m. at Frankfort.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
East Fairmont shuts out RCB
East Fairmont nabbed a 2-0 shutout victory over Robert C. Byrd on the road Thursday.
Star senior Lance Cerullo led the Bees with a goal and an assist, while Eli Morris tallied the Bees' other goal on a header in the second half.
The Bees (3-1) will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Frankfort.
PREP GOLF
Runner ties for medalist honors to lead North Marion to quad win
North Marion junior Dylan Runner carded a spectacular round on Thursday at Tygart Lake Golf Club to tie for medalist honors and lead the Huskies to a quad match victory over Bridgeport, Grafton and Preston.
Runner shot a 1-under 36 for the 9-hole round to tie Grafton's Chris Miller for the day's low round among the four teams as the Huskies shot a four-man team total of 162. NMHS's team score of 162 bested Bridgeport's second-place total of 166 by four strokes. Grafton finished third with a team score of 173, while Preston shot a 204.
Along with Runner's 1-under 36, North Marion also got an even-par round of 37 from Michael Harris and a 43 from Bryce Rhoades.
Bridgeport's runners-up finish was powered by Marra Johnson's and Jaden Gregory's dueling 41s.
North Marion is now 46-13-1 overall on the season and 12-2 in the Big 10 Conference. The Huskies play again Friday at Williams Country Club in Weirton against Brooke and Wheeling Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.