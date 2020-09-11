PREP VOLLEYBALL

North Marion volleyball splits tri

North Marion High split a tri-match on senior night Thursday, with the Huskies losing to Buckhannon-Upshur 14-25, 22-25 and winning over Preston 25-15, 25-13.

Maggie Poling had 8 kills, 6 aces and 16 digs to lead the way. Taylor Kerere recorded a team-high 18 assists to go with 7 digs, and Lea Barker tallied a team-best 17 digs. Kiley Brown chipped in 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces and 5 digs, Khya Kolb had 4 kills and 1 dig, Bella Fetty had 3 kills, 1 ace and 5 digs, and Kennedy Beaty had 4 kills, 4 aces and 5 digs.

The Lady Huskies’ record is now 3-3.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

East Fairmont stays undefeated 

East Fairmont pushed its record to 5-0 on the season with a 3-0 road win over Robert C. Byrd on Thursday.

McKenzie Moyer powered the Bees' victory with a pair of goals, while Kierstyn Maxey tallied a goal and an assist. Zoe Boyles posted the shutout in the net to lead the EFHS defense. 

East Fairmont will play again Saturday at 4 p.m. at Frankfort. 

PREP BOYS SOCCER

East Fairmont shuts out RCB

East Fairmont nabbed a 2-0 shutout victory over Robert C. Byrd on the road Thursday. 

Star senior Lance Cerullo led the Bees with a goal and an assist, while Eli Morris tallied the Bees' other goal on a header in the second half. 

The Bees (3-1) will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Frankfort. 

PREP GOLF 

Runner ties for medalist honors to lead North Marion to quad win 

North Marion junior Dylan Runner carded a spectacular round on Thursday at Tygart Lake Golf Club to tie for medalist honors and lead the Huskies to a quad match victory over Bridgeport, Grafton and Preston. 

Runner shot a 1-under 36 for the 9-hole round to tie Grafton's Chris Miller for the day's low round among the four teams as the Huskies shot a four-man team total of 162. NMHS's team score of 162 bested Bridgeport's second-place total of 166 by four strokes. Grafton finished third with a team score of 173, while Preston shot a 204. 

Along with Runner's 1-under 36, North Marion also got an even-par round of 37 from Michael Harris and a 43 from Bryce Rhoades. 

Bridgeport's runners-up finish was powered by Marra Johnson's and Jaden Gregory's dueling 41s. 

North Marion is now 46-13-1 overall on the season and 12-2 in the Big 10 Conference. The Huskies play again Friday at Williams Country Club in Weirton against Brooke and Wheeling Park. 

Tags

Recommended for you