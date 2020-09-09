PREP VOLLEYBALL
North Marion splits tri-match
North Marion split its tri-match with Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior on Tuesday. The Huskies defeated Fairmont Senior in three sets (25-10, 21-25, 25-17) and lost to Bridgeport in straight sets (20-25, 17-25).
Maggie Poling led North Marion with team highs of nine kills and eight aces on the day, and she also tallied 14 digs. Taylor Kerere recorded a team-best 26 assists, while Lea Barker posted a team-high 21 digs. Kerere also had five kills, three digs and an ace, while Barker chipped in four aces.
Kiley Brown added five kills, four aces, and a dig for the Huskies. Khya Kolb posted another six skills, four digs and an ace, and Kennedy Beaty recorded six kills, 10 digs, and two aces. Bella Featy also had six kills, while Kassidy Bookout added two digs and Emily Simmons had an ace.
North Marion will face East Fairmont tonight at East Fairmont High.
PREP GOLF
Fairmont Senior goes 2-1 in quad match
Fairmont Senior defeated Liberty and Lincoln but lost to Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday in a quad match at Clarksburg Country Club.
The Polar Bears combined to shoot a three-person, 9-hole score of 131, four strokes behind RCB's winning total of 127. Liberty shot a 153, while Lincoln recorded a 165.
Fairmont Senior's Zack Morgan and Byrd's Andrew Bowie tied for medalist honors as the low round of the day, with both players shooting a 39.
RCB also got a 43 from Tyler Stemple, which was good for the third best round of the day between the four teams, while Alex Hawkins recorded a 45.
The Polar Bears' runners-up total consisted of Morgan's 39, Logan Huffman's 44 and Bekah Jenkins' 48. Caden Musgrove, Landen Barkley and Landon Ronan also competed for Fairmont Senior, shooting rounds of 49, 51, and 56, respectively.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Fairmont Senior moves to 3-0
Fairmont Senior won its first road game of the season on Tuesday as the Polar Bears defeated Lewis County 6-2. The win improves FSHS to 3-0 on the season.
Jonas Branch and Nate Flower scored two goals apiece for Fairmont Senior, while Bubby Towns and Braylon Weekley also added goals.
Fairmont Senior will play again Thursday when it hosts Philip Barbour at 6 p.m.
