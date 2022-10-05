WESTON — Three goals in a single game is commonly known as a hat-trick, but the label for a four-goal game is a bit more obscure — a ‘haul.’ Tuesday’s game between the North Marion Huskies and Lewis County Minutemen gave cause for figuring out such terminology.
The Huskies’ Lillian Price nailed four goals against Lewis, all within the first half, to help North cruise past the Minutemen 6-1.
Scoring for North Marion started in just the sixth minute of Tuesday’s game, as the Huskies got a free kick within range of the goal after Lewis’ keeper brought the ball outside of the goal box.
Price got the call to take the kick, and lofted a shot that looped over the defense and snuck under the crossbar.
The score came after a bit of a mix-up by North.
“Lillian Price had four of our six goals tonight, she did an incredible job with her free kicks,” North head coach Garrett Mock said. “I believe that’s the first time she’s taken free kicks, but we had her up there — the reason I’d yelled for her the first time was because I thought we had a PK, and she’s our go-to there.”
Lewis County answered in the 9th minute to bring the game back to a tie, 1-1.
North suffocated Lewis for most of Tuesday, packing the backline with five players. The Huskies’ star keeper Kayla Moore was out injured during the contest, necessitating some extra help on the defensive side.
“Our starting goalie was injured so we started out with a five defensive back just to protect our sub goalie, because she hasn’t played goalie since U10,” Mock said. “We wanted to protect her a little bit, but we still got up.
Price was back in action a few minutes later, as Emma Freels set Price up for a similar shot as the earlier free kick — straightaway, and about 10 yards out of the goal. A well-placed crosser found Price’s foot, and Price’s shot found the back of the net to put North back in the lead.
The Huskies must have liked what they’d seen from Price to that point, as the junior was called upon again for another free kick in the same spot after a hand ball by Lewis. Price put the ball in the same spot as the last two shots — as high as possible to get over the keeper but still under the crossbar.
After Price’s third goal, North led 3-1 in the 26th minute.
Price scored again two minutes on yet another familiar shot similar to the first three to continue to build the lead.
Mere seconds later, North’s Dominica Cain punched in a goal from in-close to pull the Huskies ahead 5-1, where the score would stand at halftime.
The second half was quieter than the first, with an early score from Freels the only action, settling the final score at 6-1.
“Overall, all our offense worked the ball,” Mock said. “There was passing, communication. The offense really knew they had to really bring it this game to get us up because we had to play a little more conservative on the defensive side. They really stepped up tonight and got us the goals we needed.”
North takes this win into a important Thursday matchup back at home against county rival Fairmont Senior.
