FAIRMONT — The midpoint of the West Virginia high school football season is approaching and the races atop the Big 10 leaderboards are tightening up.
But right now, one team stands alone.
Robert C. Byrd is the leader in all categories right now.
The Flying Eagles (3-1) have the leading rusher, passer, receiver, kicker and scorer in the Big 10.
There is still plenty of season to go and lots of room to move up for Big 10 players.
All three Marion County teams will be in action again this week.
North Marion and East Fairmont will both look to build on last week’s victories with home games.
The Huskies (3-1) will host Roane County, which will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
East Fairmont will host Big 10 foe Lincoln.
Fairmont Senior will look to break a two-game losing streak when the Polar Bears visit the Winfield Generals this week.
This will be the first game of the season for Winfield due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two teams have only met once — last year in the Class AA playoffs, which the Bears won, 63-34.
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King still leads the Big 10 in rushing with 670 yards on the ground. But now he’s got some competition.
King looked to be running away with the rushing title but thanks to a 300-plus-yard game by Liberty’s Raiden Childers it might not be a forgone conclusion.
Childers is now just 100 yards behind King with 570 yards.
Bridgeport’s Cam Cole is third with 534 yards, followed by Liberty’s Sayveon Beafore (451) and Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michaell (414).
King leads the way with 11 touchdown runs with Beafore in second with seven. Bridgeport’s Cole and Hayden Moore both have six and three players — Childers, Michael and Elkins’ Rodney Vandevender — all have five each.
RCB’s Xavier Lopez has retaken the conference passing lead at 956 yards and leads North Marion’s Brody Hall by just over 100 yards.
Hall has 851 yards but leads the Big 10 in touchdown passes with 10.
Fairmont Senior’s Michael is third (590), followed by Grafton’s Blake Moore (294) and Lincoln’s David Tate (277).
Lopez is second in the Big 10 with eight TD passes. Michael has five and Moore has four.
Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas gives the Flying Eagles a clean sweep atop the conference leaderboards.
Lucas has 21 receptions, just ahead of North Marion’s Tariq Miller with 20 catches.
Lincoln’s Corey Prunty is third with 12 and East Fairmont’s Joel Myers, RCB’s Nicholas Edwards and Fairmont Senior’s Kayson Nealy are all tied with 11 each.
The Huskies’ Miller is the Big 10 receiving yards leader with 435 and touchdown receptions with six. Edwards is second in both of those categories with 378 and four scores.
The conference’s leading scorer is RCB’s King with 66 points.
Liberty’s Beafore has moved into striking distance and is second with 50.
North’s Miller and Bridgeport’s Moore are tied for third with 42 points and Liberty’s Childers and Bridgeport’s Cole are tied with 36.
Robert C. Byrd’s Cameron Clark is the Big 10’s leading kicker with 20 points, just ahead of Bridgeport’ Taylor Thomas with 19.
Lincoln’s Luke Wentz has kicked two field goals on the season and Bridgeport’s Thomas has the longest with 33 yards.
