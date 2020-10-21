FAIRMONT — Things are starting to settle down for the Big 10 Conference.
While the state still deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and more football games are being lost, the majority of the Big 10 will be in action this week.
The conference sees two headlining games coming up — Class AAA No. 2 Bridgeport will host No. 8 Spring Valley and Class AA No. 6 North Marion visits No. 2 Frankfort.
Other conference games will see East Fairmont host Class AAA Hurricane, whom the Bees last met and defeated during their first-ever home playoff game back in 2007.
No. 8 Fairmont Senior is on a short week and visits Lewis County, Liberty visits No. 14 Lincoln, RCB will host Grafton on short notice and Preston travels to University.
And while through it all, the Big 10 leaderboards largely remain the same.
RCB’s Jeremiah King is still the Big 10’s leading rusher as he approaches 1,000 yards.
King has 907 yards on 87 carries and also leads the conference with 12 touchdown runs.
Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael is second with 815 yards, followed by Bridgeport’s Cam Cole (745), Liberty’s Raiden Childers (643) and his teammate Sayveon Beafore with 590.
North Marion is paced by Hunter Kuhn with 395 yards and in ninth place. East Fairmont’s leader is Will Sarsfield with 257 in fourteenth.
Byrd’s Xavier Lopez continues to hold off the competition as the league’s top passer.
Lopez has 1,385 yards through the air, but the competition is creeping up on him.
Both the Polar Bears’ Michael and Huskies’ Brody Hall surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last week.
Michael is second with 1,221 yards and Hall is third with 1,140.
East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks is fourth with 520 yards and Lincoln’s David Tate rounds out the Top 5 with 497.
Michael has the most touchdown passes with 16 and Lopez and Hall are tied with 12 each.
Crookshanks and Tate both have five scoring passes.
RCB’s Bryson Lucas and North Marion’s Tariq Miller continue their battle atop the Big 10 receiving leaderboard.
Lucas holds the edge in receptions 33 to 32, but Miller is on top in yards gained — 590 to 580.
The East Fairmont trio of Alex Culp, Joel Myers and Adam Earls are tied for third with 15 catches each.
Fairmont Senior’s Kieshawn Cottingham and Evan Dennison are joined by Elkins’ Dante Ramirez with 14 catches each and are tied for sixth in the conference.
Miller leads the Big 10 with eight touchdown catches on the year.
The Flying Eagles’ King and Cameron Clark make it another clean sweep for Robert C. Byrd across the leaderboards.
King leads all scorers with 78 points and Clark is the top kicker with 27 — all coming on PATs.
In overall scoring, North’s Miller is second with 60, followed by Liberty’s Beafore (58), Bridgeport’s Cole (56) and his teammate Hayden Moore with 54.
The Polar Bears’ Michael is Marion County’s top scorer with 48 points.
Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas trails Clark on the kicking leaderboard with 24 points. He’s followed by North’s Malachi Funkhouser with 21, Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott with 19 and East Fairmont’s Justin Stinespring with 13.
