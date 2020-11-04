RCB's King tops Big 10 with 1,200-plus rush yards

FAIRMONT — The state’s greatest rivalry turns 100 this week.
Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont will meet on the gridiron for the 100th East-West game this week at East-West Stadium.
The two have clashed since 1921 with the Polar Bears winning 64, the Bees 28 and seven ties.
Fairmont Senior is riding a 12-game winning streak with East’s last victory coming in overtime in 2007.
While the Polar Bears on paper look like they will continue that streak, this is one of those games where anything can happen.
Will Nick Bartic’s Bears continue to reign as city champions or will Shane Eakle lead his alma mater Bees to one of their biggest upsets in years?
We’ll find out this Friday when the battle for Fairmont is renewed for the 100th time at East-West Stadium.
But before that historical game, let’s take a look at the Big 10 conference leaders.
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King is still the Big 10 rushing leader after a 300-plus yard performance last week in a win over North Marion.
King has 1,288 yards, but now has some company in the 1,000-yard club.
Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael is now in second with 1,104 yards and Bridgeport’s Cam Cole is in third with 959 yards.
Liberty teammates Raiden Childers (744) and Sayveon Beafore round out the Top 5.
North Marion’s leading rusher is Hunter Kuhn with 525 yards which is good enough for eighth in the conference. East Fairmont is paced by Will Sarsfield, with 323, is 14th.
Speaking of the Polar Bears’ Michael, he has taken over as the conference’s top passer, edging ahead of RCB’s Xavier Lopez.
Michael has 1,645 yards to Lopez’s 1,612.
North Marion’s Brody Hall is in third with 1,430 followed by East’s Ian Crookshanks (839) and Lincoln’s David Tate (764).
Michael also leads the Big 10 in touchdown passes with 22. Hall and Lopez are tied for second with 13 each.
North Marion’s Tariq Miller is still the Big 10’s top receiver.
He currently has 42 catches for 708 yards, both are tops in the conference.
RCB’s Bryson Lucas has 40 receptions for 669 yards in second.
East Fairmont’s Alex Culp is in third with 22 catches, followed by Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison (21) and Lincoln’s Zach Snyder and East Fairmont’s Joel Myers are tied with 20 each.
Miller is tied for the conference lead in touchdown receptions with Fairmont Senior’s Alex Brophy — both have eight.
RCB’s King leads all players in scoring with 114 points. He’s the only Big 10 player to reach triple-figures so far.
Liberty’s Beafore is in second with 76, followed by Bridgeport’s Cole (68), North Marion’s Miller (66) and Fairmont Senior’s Michael and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore tied with 60.
RCB’s Cameron Clark leads all kickers with 36 points with North Marion’s Malachi Funkhouser is second with 27.
