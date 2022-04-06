FAIRMONT — A cold, rainy day at North Marion High couldn’t slow down the competitors at the Marion County Championship on Wednesday, as the three county track and field teams set records in a variety of events despite the inclement weather.
East Fairmont’s boys team took the county crown with a cumulative score of 82, with North Marion and Fairmont Senior totaling 52 and 48, respectively. On the girls side, last year’s state runner-up North Marion Huskies won the County Championship with 102 points, while Fairmont Senior scored 50 and East Fairmont scored 24 points.
“Given the weather, this is one of the better days we’ve had through this start of the season,” North Marion girls track head coach Jeff Crane said. “This is the county meet, this is against East and West, and if you can’t get excited about that, you can’t put that uniform on. I thought we did great, we came out, and several records were broken today by different people.”
Even with waterlogged shoes and a cold wind at their backs, six new county records were set on Wednesday by the Marion County crop — including two by one person.
The Polar Bears’ Paytyn Neal secured a new county championship record in the long jump with a 16-foot leap. Fairmont Senior’s Trey Longwell broke a record, but kept it in the family, as the junior broke the meet record for the 100 meter dash that was previously held by his brother Camden. Trey’s 11.69 topped Camden’s 11.81.
Fairmont Senior’s 4x100 meter relay teams, boys and girls, set new fastest times in the relay. Relays were a point of focus for the teams coming into Wednesday, as they try to polish their teamwork early in the season.
“I thought we did good, there were only a couple things we were trying to do today,” Fairmont Senior track and field head coach Dayton McVicker said. “We had a big meet at Cabell Midland last Saturday and we have a bigger one this Saturday up at Morgantown. So we wanted to get some of our relay times down, make sure we were in the fast seat Saturday, and I thought all of our relays did great today. Then there were a couple surprises, Trey beating his brothers’ 100 meet record, that a was a fun little nugget in the meet.”
“We did what we needed to do — improve in some of our relays,” Crane said. “Abby [Masters] did what she wanted to do, she stayed consistent in the 100 meter, right around 13. We want to get down into 12, but she was consistent there. We got Rylee [Delovich] back, she did very well in the 300. Our pole vaulter, Maylie Bland, she’s been practicing for a week and she cleared 7’6”. We improved pretty much all-around, and looking forward to a full week of practice and then heading down to Charleston on Friday.”
Masters was on top of her game on Wednesday, setting meet records for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Masters beat her own record for the 100 meter with a 13.09, and set a new standard for the 200 meter with a 27.28.
All in all, East Fairmont’s girls placed second in four events — the 1,600 meter run, the 300 meter hurdles, the shuttle hurdles, and the 4x400 meter relay — while their first-place boys squad placed first in discus, pole vaulting, the 3,200 meter run, the 400 meter dash, the 1,600 meter run, and the shuttle hurdles.
“We were competitive today — this was our first meet,” East Fairmont girls track and field head coach Shane Eakle said. “Between the weather and this being our first meet, we’ve got things to work through, and we’ve definitely got to keep working to get better each week, but this gives us a standard at the very least.”
Fairmont Senior’s girls team placed first in the shot put, the long jump, the 400 meter dash, the 110/100 meter hurdles, the 4x200 meter relay, and the 4x100 meter relay. Their boys placed first in the 4x800 meter relay, the 100 meter dash, the 4x100 meter relay, and the 800 meter run.
“A lot of these kids, this is their first year running track,” McVicker said. “This is only their third meet so they’re still learning a lot. We came out here, just trying to deal with the weather and try to lower our relay times. All together I thought it was a fun county championship, and we’ll be back here for regionals. And it may well be raining then, so this was good practice.”
North Marion’s boys took first place in the high jump, long jump, the 110/100 meter hurdles, the 4x200 meter relay, the 300 meter hurdle, and the 200 meter dash. The Huskies’ girls placed first in the high jump, pole vaulting, the 3,200 meter run, the 4x800 meter relay, the 100 meter dash, the 1,600 meter run, the 300 meter hurdles, the 800 meter run, the 200 meter dash, the shuttle hurdles, and the 4x400 meter relay.
Complete results available at ncwvtf.com
