RACHEL — With summer live periods in full swing this week, the offseason is just starting for the North Marion Huskies. But for Savannah Walls, the last few weeks have been the continuation of a long and arduous process.
The incoming junior is rehabbing an ACL injury she received last fall, one that kept her out of the entire 2022-23 basketball season.
“She’s still going through the rehab process, and hopefully she’s ready to go when the season starts,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “We just have to see how things go and hopefully we get her back.”
As North Marion takes to the hardwood for their summer training, Walls is moving without a knee brace currently, jogging as well as doing limited basketball activities. But the end is still a ways off for the Husky forward.
“It’s a long journey, that’s for sure,” Walls said. “It’s long, it’s been three days a week since the fall. I have to fight between soccer and basketball practices and scheduling to rehab.”
Walls started her basketball career hot out of the gates, beginning her 2021-22 freshman year as a starter on a North team that had championship aspirations, and a team that leaned on the first-year player for an interior presence alongside then-senior center Katlyn Carson.
“She had a great freshman year,” Parrish said. “She came in and started as a freshman on a team that made it to the semifinals that year. She played a big role for us this season and we can’t wait to get her back to play some more.”
As just a freshman, Walls averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 2.5 steals per game for North Marion. But after the injury, the promising start was put on hold as Walls’ sophomore year was spent on the bench and in the trainer’s room.
The rehab process for a serious knee injury involves many months of meticulous rehabilitation, something that took its toll on Walls.
“Ya, it was a little difficult,” Walls said. “I really enjoyed playing with my teammates freshman year, and it was hard being forced to just watch my sophomore year.”
Despite Walls missing the year, the past season was still a success for North, who pushed through to a Class-AAA State Championship, losing only one game all year. The territory of being defending champs comes with added pressures, and for Walls, perhaps extra motivation.
“It’s just a hard thing to go through,” Parrish said. “My daughter had an ACL injury when she was in eighth grade — she missed her eighth grade year. It’s just a tough thing for kids to go through, and she was still here, still part of the team. But you can learn just by being there, and seeing what we experience. She experienced everything last year with us, and that should make her more hungry to get out there on the court and take a shot at another one.”
If there was a silver lining for the Huskies, it was that other players got valuable experience out on the court, such as sophomores Kathryn Carson and Kierrabelle Harbert, and junior Cierra Parker, who played key roles in North’s title run.
“We were a little inexperienced in the middle last year,” Walls said. “They hadn’t played as much, some of them were on JV last year. But played great, and they definitely stepped up during states.”
On a team which will be without all-state first-teamer Olivia Toland and all-state honorable mention Addie Elliott next year, North will rely on boosts from across the roster, certainly including the return of a healthy Walls, to take another crack at the crown.
Through her rehab, the support from Walls’ teammates has served as a light through a dark time.
“We still kept her involved,” Parrish said. “She was at all the practices — when she wasn’t in therapy — and she’s been powering through this process. It was great to have her be around everything and still be a part of it.”
“I’ve had like three surgeries, and after all of them, I’ve gotten a ton of players reach out and ask how I was doing, which was very nice,” Walls said.
The Huskies will enter the year with their usual high expectations, bolstered even more by being the reigning state champs. Talents like Walls will be vital to North’s efforts next winter, where Walls is determined to be ready for the start of the year— and to make an impact on the new-look Huskies.
“I’ve been pushing hard and I’ve got to keep pushing hard, because I really want to be back for all of this year,” Walls said. “It will be my junior year, I only have two years left.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.