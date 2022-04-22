FAIRMONT — It’s been a good week for Fairmont Senior’s Gunner Riley.
A 3-3 day against Grafton on Wednesday came before a 2-4 day on Thursday, and the best was still to come. Riley launched his first two home runs of the season in a 4-4 day at the plate Friday as his Polar Bears took down rival East Fairmont 14-4 in five innings.
Riley ended with two singles, two homers, three runs, a stolen base, and six RBI’s against the Bees Friday, as Fairmont Senior totaled 12 hits as a team.
“You look at this week he’s had, the kid’s flat-out playing,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Ricer said. “And he’s having fun, and that’s important to staying in a groove.”
“I had a little trouble the first couple games, took some time to work some things out and I’m seeing the ball real well right now,” Riley said.
Dom Viani picked up the win for the Polar Bears, pitching five innings, striking out six, walking four, and allowing four runs on four hits. East’s Carter Brown took the loss, with eight earned runs on 10 hits over four innings, one strikeout and one walk.
Though Fairmont Senior would ultimately get the win, East Fairmont got on the board first. After two scoreless innings, the Bees got two runs on the board in the third. With Clay Hershberger, Austin Vincent, and Danny Raddish adorning the bases, and two outs on the board, Carter Brown helped his own cause, as the pitcher shot a single up the middle that scored Hershberger and Vincent to put East ahead.
In the bottom of the third, Fairmont Senior jumped out in front. The Bears got three hits in the inning, and squeezed all the juice they could out of them, scoring three runs.
With Cam Peschl on second and Riley on first, Viani singled to center and scored Peschl, Riley advancing to third. The next batter, Riley scored on a passed ball, with Viani making it to third. Viani came home on a sacrifice ground ball by Gavin Blair.
After taking care of East in order, the Bears put up six runs in the fourth. Trevor Bigelow struck a hard grounder through the left side of the infield to score Sam Viani from second base, and then with Bigelow and Hayden Jones aboard, Riley did serious damage — though just barely.
The junior lead-off man’s first home run cleared the fence by mere inches — and likewise came just inches from being foul. Nevertheless, the first long ball of the season for Riley cleared the left field fence and put Fairmont Senior ahead 7-2.
Evan Dennison drove in a run on an infield hit and and a passed ball scored Gavin Blair before the inning’s end.
The bats were hot for the Polar Bears against their intra-town foe. Six players recorded hits for Fairmont Senior Friday, with five of them driving in runs and three of them registering multi-hit games — Riley, Dom Viani, and freshman catcher Trevor Bigelow.
“I don’t have to do anything,” Ricer said of his team’s recent productivity. “These guys know how to play, they know what they need to do. We tell them all the time to trust themselves. Like Trevor — he’s a freshman, and he’s getting more and more confidence, and if he keeps progressing at the rate he is then it’s going to be fun to watch him his senior year.”
East Fairmont fought back in the top of the fifth. Hershberger manufactured a run almost entirely by himself — drawing a walk to first, stealing second, stealing third, and making it to home after the throw from the catcher got by the third baseman.
Danny Raddish kept East moving by drilling a double off the center field wall, and he would cross the plate after a fielding error on a ground ball the next batter. By the time the top of the fifth came to an end the Bees had shrunk the lead to five, down 9-4.
Jakob Vincent took the mound for the bottom of the fifth in relief of Carter Brown. Hayden Jones and Trevor Bigelow each walked, before Vincent was able to strikeout the nine-hole and bring Fairmont Senior’s order back to its lead-off man Riley.
Riley’s second home run was not as in-doubt as his first. A long-shot lifted high over the left-center wall, three more runs came in off Riley’s bat. Up 12-4, Dom Viani lofted a ball over the first baseman into shallow right that ended up as a double. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, he came home on a sacrifice fly by Blair, his second sacrifice of the day.
After walking Evan Dennison, Vincent left the mound in favor of Kaynan Coleman. Facing his first batter, Coleman induced a ground ball, but the throw to first soared wide of the first baseman and crashed against the fence near East’s dugout.
Dennison, meanwhile, had rounded third and was sprinting for home, seeming to ignore a stop sign on his way. After East recovered the ball, the throw to the plate was a bit wide as well, and Dennison’s gambit paid off, the senior scored to satisfy the 10-run mercy rule and give the Polars Bears the win.
The win marked four in a row for Fairmont Senior, who looked focused in the season’s second half.
“Right now the thing with us is just attitude,” Ricer said. “It’s staying focused, it’s not letting the wheels come off. We made an error here or there, we gave up two early, but we were never feeling that pressure. Then the guys started getting hits in bunches, manufacturing a run here or there, then the floodgates kind of opened.”
“We’ve had a couple bumps in the road,” Riley said. “But we’re back.”
