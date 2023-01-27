WESTON — The East Fairmont Bees walked into Weston on Friday night for a Top 10 Class-AAA duel with the Lewis County Minutemaids, and prevailed 56-51 behind some fourth-quarter heroics from freshman Kailee Haymond.
Haymond scored all 14 of her points in the second half, with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Down 38-36 after three quarters, the shot in the arm from Haymond was much needed in the game’s final frame.
“Glad she’s on our team,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said. “She played exceptionally well. Another girl who doesn’t get rattled, who lives in the moment. Plays a lot of basketball for us, and puts a lot into her craft. I’m happy for her.”
Haymond scored the Bees’ first eight points to singlehandedly mount a 8-2 run that gave East a 44-40 lead with 6:05 to play, a lead East would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Having one team in front for long was a rare sight in the third quarter, where the game bounced back and forth before a raucous crowd. The third period saw six lead changes and three ties. East came into the third frame ahead 21-20.
Lewis’ Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney had their best quarters in the third, each scoring eight. Hunt finished with 19 while Pinkney finished with 17.
Despite Lewis taking the lead early and the intensity at a high level throughout the third, Beckman was proud of how his team stayed focused.
“Continued to be more than pleased with the composure these kids hold on the floor. All four quarters they don’t get rattled, they keep playing each possession.”
Alongside Haymond’s 14, Kenly Rogers scored 12, McKenzie Moyer scored 11 — five in the fourth quarter — Morgan Cochran scored seven, Brooklyn Shupe scored five, Tarayn Myers scored four and Kyleigh Fridley scored three.
For Lewis County, Payten Goodwin scored seven, Addie Curry scored four, and both Lillie Cayton and Elleonna Stump each scored two to go with Hunt and Pinkney’s totals.
The Bees led 12-6 after the first quarter, before the Minutemaids roared back to bring the game within one by halftime.
In a game between two teams with aspirations to go to the state tournament, a competitive affair ended up in East Fairmont’s favor. Earning yet another win on the road, the Bees have not needed a home crowd boost to rack up wins.
“Great environment for girls basketball,” Beckman said. “That’s what you want — to battle through adversity. I just told them in [the locker room], we’re road warriors right now. You look at our wins on the road — at Lewis County, at Bridgeport this week, last week at Buckhannon, at South Charleston. We’ve beaten some big teams on the road.
“Charleston’s on the road, and we’ve got to be able to play in these environments to even get down to Charleston.
East Fairmont stays on the road, next playing Grafton on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.