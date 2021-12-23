FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees took to the road Wednesday night to face off against the Hedgesville Eagles. Behind 23 points from Kenly Rogers and 21 steals as a team, the Bees returned home victorious, winning 53-49.
The Bees saved their best for last against the Class-AAAA foe, scoring 18 in the fourth to come back from a seven-point deficit entering the final period— eight from Rogers, four from Tarayn Myers, three from McKinzie Moyer, two from Carly Ledsome, and one from Kinley Opas.
Rogers put together another strong showing, with her 23 points, five three-pointers, and six steals all leading or tying for the team lead.
The next highest scoring Bee was Moyer with nine, along with six steals, two blocks and six rebounds.
The gaudy steal totals were indicative of the game as a whole— defense-oriented. The Bees had to fight for every basket, as the game was tied at halftime, 24-24, and East was actually behind 35-42 entering the last frame of play.
Other contributors for the Bees included Kyleigh Fridley, who splashed in two deep shots— one in the first quarter one in second— to score six points. Tarayn Myers supplied a much-needed four points, all in the fourth quarter. Halie Lambert and Jalyn Jenkins each had three, and Carly Ledsome had two. Morgan Cochran also had two, along with a team-high 11 rebounds. Kinley Opas had one point to go along with four steals.
With the win, the Bees move to 5-1 on the season. They next play on Dec. 30 against Nicholas County at home.
