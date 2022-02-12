FAIRMONT — At halftime of Saturday's contest between East Fairmont and Weir, the Bees led 39-22 on their homecourt. A 17-point lead was a comfortable margin for East, but not the most impressive score at that point.
East's Kenly Rogers was outscoring Weir by herself.
Rogers put up 23 points in the first half on her way to a mammoth 33-point, four rebound, six steal performance against the Red Riders. East's star sophomore got back in the swing of things in emphatic fashion as the Bees came out on top 69-55.
"Good to see her get back in the swing of the offense," East head coach James Beckman said. "She's struggled a little bit the last couple of games from the floor. Just getting back in the rhythm of the game, letting it come to her, it was great to see her get back to her normal ways."
"I thought we moved the ball really well as a team," Rogers said. "That just opened up gaps and opened up shots for me."
Rogers made her first five shots to open up the game, not missing until an errant 3-pointer at the 3:48 mark of the second quarter. The very next possession she drilled a 3 for good measure. She would end the game with five makes from behind the arc.
East was ahead 18-14 after the first quarter, but was struggling to separate any further, as Weir fought on the glass and created extra possessions for themselves through tips off Bees players and offensive rebounds. Weir had six offensive boards in the first quarter, and 11 in the first half.
East was paced in the rebounding column by McKenzie Moyer, who finished with seven — along with four points, three steals and two assists — and Morgan Cochran, who finished with five to go with five points, a block and an assist. As a team, the Bees grabbed 26 rebounds, a bit off from where their coach would like to be.
"We've got to continue to emphasize controlling the glass, continue working on being more physical," Beckman said.
"Not enough on the boards. As a team we ask for 40 rebounds a game and that's something that we're going to emphasize in the locker room, not controlling the glass tonight."
A 9-0 run in the middle of the second quarter put some distance between the Bees and the Red Riders as East won the quarter 21-8, and the two teams went into the locker rooms with East leading 39-22.
While Weir gave East some trouble on the boards, the Bees' defensive pressure more than made up for it. The Red Riders committed 28 turnovers as opposed to the Bees' 14. East recorded 21 steals — Rogers had six, Kinley Opas had five, and Halie Lambert had four. Opas also totaled two points a rebound and an assist. Lambert completed her stat line with six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Weir started to close the gap to start the third quarter. Six fast break points in the first four minutes helped shave down the deficit, and East wasn't scoring as easily as they had in the second quarter.
The third ended up being the only quarter Weir would win, as they outscored the Bees 17-14 in the frame. The Red Riders got the lead down to 11, trailing 50-39 with 1:11 to play. A pair of Rogers 3's were huge for East in the third to help maintain their advantage.
"Everyone's hitting shots at different points," Rogers said. "And there'll be someone that's hot, and as a team I think we have to look for that person, and whoever that is, they help us get out of those kind of ruts."
For Weir, Olivia Baker led the Red Riders in scoring with 24. She was joined in double figures by Sophia Aperfine who had 10.
For the rest of the Bees, Jalyn Jenkins finished with five points and two steals, Carly Ledsome had four points, three assists and a rebound, and Tarayn Myers had four points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Kyleigh Fridley totaled four points and two rebounds, and Sophia DeMary had a pair of points as well.
Saturday was a good win where everyone contributed for the Bees, who have two more games to go until sectional play kicks off.
"I'm happy with our kids, but we've got to stay more disciplined in what we do," Beckman said. "If we continue to stay disciplined and we do what we're asked to do within our team concepts, we're going to win more ballgames. We're going to need to play disciplined come sectional play."
