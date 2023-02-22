FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees, and their top scorer, started postseason basketball with a bang Wednesday, dispatching the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears 63-37 behind 32 points from junior guard Kenly Rogers.
Rogers shot 6-8 from 3-point range Wednesday, adding four rebounds and four steals in a performance of impact.
“She’s playing in the moment,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said. “Game came to her, the composure is the biggest thing I saw from her, she didn’t get rattled out there. She just continued to execute and step up throughout the game. She had a big second quarter for us.”
The 32-point day came in handy for the Bees in what was otherwise a game riddled with turnovers and fouls.
Forty-two total fouls and 56 total turnovers left their mark on the contest, with the first half bogged down by a constant stream of whistles and pileups.
“It’s been 11 days since we played,” Beckman said. “We left a lot of points out there, from layups to bunnies to missed jumpers, we’ve got to be able to clean that up for Friday.”
Fairmont Senior took 39 foul shots Wednesday, converting 20 of them. East Fairmont shot 14-22 from the line.
From the field, East first started to pull away with eight unanswered points from Rogers, including a layup-stolen inbounds pass-layup sequence that pushed the Bees out ahead by 10, 15-5 with 1:30 to play in the first quarter.
East led 18-6 by quarter’s end.
Rogers picked up two early fouls, but played through foul trouble and managed to keep her nose clean for the most part throughout the rest of her day.
Depth has been a strength for the Bees during the season, and with the game adopting a foul-happy tone, depth played a big part in East’s performance.
“When it’s a tightly called game, that plays in our favor because of our depth,” Beckman said. “When they call that style of a game, it doesn’t hurt us. We’re able to go deep in our bench...they know their role, they give us big minutes, and they execute out on the floor.”
East Fairmont finished shooting 41 percent from the field, while Fairmont Senior shot 27 percent.
A Tarayn Myers putback pushed the Bees lead to 20, 34-14, right as time expired in the first half.
East gave away 19 turnovers in the first half, but tightened things for a dramatic turnaround in the second, with only three turnovers.
With the turnover bug off their backs, East Fairmont’s offense picked up, and they led 52-23 after three quarters, back-to-back Rogers 3’s off Morgan Cochran assists highlighting the quarter. Rogers started 5-5 from deep.
Kyleigh Fridley scored eight for the Bees, Cochran finished with seven points and eight rebounds, and Brooklyn Shupe finished with six points and five rebounds.
Myers, Emma Moore and McKenzie Moyer each scored two, Myers added seven rebounds.
For Fairmont Senior, Sadaya Jones and Cam Morgan led their team with 10 points apiece, Jones grabbed 10 rebounds while Morgan grabbed nine. Claira Hager scored nine for the Polar Bears, Charlee Beresford scored six, and both of Sophie Starn and Joclyn Silva scored one.
Moving forward into the postseason, East Fairmont comes away from Wednesday’s game with things they’d like to keep up, and things they’d like to improve on.
“We’ve got to be able to score in transition,” Beckman said. “When you turn somebody over, score off that end. Put them on the foul line too much, we’ve got to play defense with our feet instead of reaching.
“Overall, our intensity I liked. I liked how we were able to box in our traps and get out and play. Our kids played very physical tonight.”
East Fairmont faces the winner of Philip Barbour/Grafton on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.