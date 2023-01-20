CLARKSBURG — For a time Friday, it looked like the North Marion Huskies may have been in for a road battle, with the home-team Liberty Mountaineers closing ground in the second quarter, starting the period off on a 6-1 run that cut the Huskies’ lead to seven.
But after a little more time, North had flipped the switch.
A 21-0 run in the second quarter shot North Marion ahead of the Liberty Mountaineers 49-21 at halftime, and put them on their way to a convincing 93-53 win, their 11th in a row.
Ahead 27-15 after the first quarter, Liberty came out swinging in the second, with Hailey Hayes and Riley Pearlman converting early baskets for the Mountaineers, bringing their team within striking distance, 28-21, with 5:43 to play in the quarter.
North Marion’s Olivia Toland had been sitting out to start the period, coinciding with the Liberty run. Coming in after a pair of made free throws by Meya Kotsko, Toland set the tone for the rest of the quarter by pulling down a rebound and gunning a full-court pass to Addie Elliott to start what would be a monstrous scoring run by North.
The Huskies turned the Mountaineers over relentlessly and pushed the pace, playing the remainder of the quarter in a full sprint and stringing together a 21-0 run into halftime that put the game out of reach throughout the second half.
“They made a run there, hit some buckets to keep in it early,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “Then, I think we held them to 21 for a good while late in the second. Shots were falling for us, and we were running the floor well. That’s when we’re at our best.”
Toland scored seven points in the second quarter, finishing the game with 31 to go with three rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Toland shot 3 of 6 from the 3-point line, continuing a torrid stretch of shooting for the senior.
Converting her shots from distance unlocked the rest of Toland’s game Friday, resulting in another game reaching the 30-point threshold.
“If you’ve got to come out and guard her at 25 feet, that makes it easier for her to drive by,” Parrish said. “When she’s making them, it makes things a lot easier for us.”
North knocked down 11 longballs on 38% shooting as a team, including a 3-3 start to the game that helped push the Huskies ahead 15-3 in the early stages of the game.
As they did during their second quarter scoring crusade, North did just as much to hinder their opponent as they did to help themselves. The Huskies held Liberty to only two field goal attempts at the point of North’s 15-3 lead, with 4:49 to play.
Liberty was hurt by 10 first quarter turnovers, North played its hallmark full-court pressure, forced long passes and jumped into the passing lane when opportunities arose.
The Huskies finished with 19 steals, while Liberty committed 26 turnovers to North’s five.
The Mountaineers worked back within single digits towards the end of the first quarter, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from North’s Meya Kotsko off a Toland pass put the Huskies ahead by 12 going into the second quarter, 27-15.
For North, Emma Freels scored 14 to go with two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kotsko scored eight along with four rebounds and four assists. Addie Elliott scored seven points to go with four assists and four steals.
Dominica Cain scored seven, Kierrabelle Harbert scored three and grabbed seven rebounds, Aubrey Hamilton scored five, Brooklynn Jackson scored three, Audrey Hamilton scored four, Kathryn Carson scored five, Kya Huggins scored four and Cierra Parker scored two in a team win Friday.
For Liberty, Hailey Haynes scored 20, getting off to a quick start with 10 first quarter points. Emma Elliott scored 12, Jaz Ray scored nine, Riley Pearlman scored six, and each of Amariah Cain, Gabby Forman and Destiny Berryman scored two.
Friday’s game was the first of a three-game road stretch over four days for North. The Huskies travel to Oak Glen Saturday and to Bridgeport on Monday.
“We don’t have much time to celebrate,” Parrish said. “We’ve got to play tomorrow again, then on Monday against Bridgeport. It’s a big stretch with a lot of games. We didn’t play a lot of games in December, but we’ve got a bunch of games coming up and every game on the schedule is important for us.”
Around the Area — girls’ basketball
East Fairmont 47, Elkins 42
Lincoln 53, Fairmont Senior 47
