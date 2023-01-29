RACHEL — One quarter ended up making all the difference for the North Marion Huskies and Weir Red Riders on Saturday, as Weir outscored North 15-4 in the second quarter to give themselves room enough in a 59-53 win.
"We've been preaching half-court defense, held-side defense, communication — that was the best of the year for our guys," Weir head coach Anthony Santangelo said. "Once we got that going, we got transition points out of it, we got them on their heels and we scored baskets off of it. That help-side defense really helped in so many ways."
The Red Riders' defensive effort was aided by Cameron Jones, whose only playing time came during the entirety of the second quarter. Jones scored three points, but made his presence most felt through interior defense, using his 6-foot-6 frame to deter drives, and swallow up attempts from Huskies who ventured towards the rim.
Weir's G Cross scored a game-high 24 Saturday, including 10 in the pivotal second quarter. North had taken the lead after the game's opening tip and throughout the first quarter, until a Cross 3-pointer turned a 15-15 tie into a 18-15 Red Rider advantage at the end of the first.
Weir never looked back from there, tamping out the Huskies' offense throughout the second quarter to take a 33-19 halftime lead, a big enough cushion to survive a persistent North squad that got as close as three points late in the fourth.
North outscored Weir 49-44 outside of the second quarter, including 18-14 in the fourth. The Huskies' Preston Williams produced at a frantic pace in the fourth, putting together six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Landon Frey also scored six points in the quarter, finishing with seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Free-throw shooting hurt North, as the Huskies went 4 of 15 from the stripe. Weir shot 12 of 17. The Huskies were also charged with two technical fouls, the resulting free throws and possessions resulted in four Red Rider points.
Though North put their best foot forward in the fourth, mounting an 8-0 run to cut the Red Riders' lead to 50-47 halfway through the period, Weir shot 8-10 on free throws — including two free throws off a technical foul — and kept the game at arms length for the Huskies.
North out-rebounded Weir 25-21, the disparity showing up late in the game, where the Huskies sniffed out multiple offensive rebounds. Outside of the last few minutes, the Red Riders kept the battle on the boards at a stalemate against a bruising North Marion squad.
"We did fantastic at that point," Santangelo said. "We told them, they're a physical team. They're going to get after you, they're going to crash the board. A little towards the end, we got out-rebounded, but we just said we've got to box them out, we've got to hit them in the chest, and go from there."
Weir was helped by a fast shooting start that let them recover from a 6-0 deficit out the gate to take the lead by the end of the first. The Red Riders shot 4-8 from distance in the first quarter, led by a trio of triples from Cross. Weir shot 41% from the 3-point line on the game. North shot 35%.
"We tell our guys, be ready to shoot the ball," Santangelo said. "No matter what, be ready to shoot the ball. Our 3-point shot has really helped us in a lot of games. Shooting the ball well from there really helps us out, because then they have to come guard us at the 3-point line."
Williams' 21 was followed by Harley Sickles with 12 points and five rebounds, Caden Morris with 11 points and three rebounds, Frey with seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and Casey Minor with two points and three rebounds.
North Marion and Weir are in the same section, and the two teams gave us a preview of a possible postseason sectional matchup.
North Marion stays at home for their next game against Lewis County on Jan. 31. The Huskies have another regular-season matchup against Weir schedule for Feb. 4.
Around the Area
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
North Marion 90, Weir 52
Fairmont Senior 46, Martinsburg 43
Charleston 73, Fairmont State 70
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Shady Spring 86, Fairmont Senior 65
East Fairmont 79, Keyser 49
Fairmont State 83, Charleston 73
