RACHEL — There’s never a good time for errors, but the miscues made by the North Marion Huskies against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday were costly indeed, in an evening where the Buccaneers didn’t need any help scoring runs in the first place.
Buckhannon-Upshur (11-11) downed the Huskies (13-8) 12-3 Wednesday, half of the Bucs’ runs being unearned in a game that got out of hand late.
The game was still within reach for North through the fifth inning, where the Huskies trailed 4-2. Buckhannon-Upshur blew the gates off the contest in the sixth, scoring five runs in the frame, three of them earned, highlighted by a three-run blast by Landon Marple, his third home run of the season.
The Huskies committed five errors against the Buccaneers. The Bucs also grabbed free bases often by way of five combined wild pitches and passed balls.
North’s defense started off on the wrong foot Wednesday, a fielding error on a popup and two throwing errors in one play on a bunt brought in two runs for Buckhannon in the top of the third, and set the Bucs up 3-0 at that point. Another run would cross the plate from third on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to put North in a 4-0 hole where only one run, a first-inning sacrifice fly, was earned to that point.
“We had the second inning, where the pitcher throws an errant ball to first base,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “The little blooper that dropped right behind our second baseman, our right fielder could’ve called him off. Those are routine plays that have got to be made and we didn’t make them.
“It changes the whole complexion of the game. All of a sudden they’re up 4-0, and it’s an uphill battle from there. You’ve got to make the routine plays.”
Buckhannon-Upshur’s five-run fifth inning was a good showcase for the aggressive running that helped the Bucs capitalize on any defensive mistakes on the base paths. Buckhannon-Upshur stole four bases Wednesday, and scored two runs off of wild pitches or passed balls.
The Bucs’ speed and aggressiveness helped them snap a four-game losing streak, a span where their offense hadn’t topped four runs.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a rut, playing some good teams, facing some good pitchers,” Buckhannon-Upshur head coach Adam Squires said. “We’ve not been swinging it great as of late, but one of our biggest weapons is our speed. Anytime you can get extra bases or steal a base, it can change an inning.”
After Buckhannon made it 4-0 at the midpoint of the fourth inning, North Marion bit back with a two-run inning of their own. Will Lemasters sent a double to right center to score Logan Payton from first. A single to right off the bat of Spencer Parrish scored Lemasters, and going into the fifth inning the Huskies’ deficit was halved, 4-2.
North fell deeper behind after the Bucs’ big fifth inning, but scraped across another run in the sixth, the Huskies this time being the beneficiaries of two errors in the inning by the Bucs, a fielding error on a popup allowed Brock Martin to score after doubling to center field to start the frame.
Down 9-3 going into the seventh, a potential comeback would’ve been arduous enough, but Buckhannon-Upshur reeled in three more runs, two earned, after a two-RBI double by Marple — he finished with six RBIs on the day — and Marple came around to score after a throwing error on a ground ball.
“We just hit the baseball when we needed to,” Squires said. “Got some walks, got some key hits from guys and that put pressure on [North]. They’re scrappy, every time we come here, it’s always a game, and it was pretty tight for awhile. Luckily we just got hits when we had to have them.”
Down 12-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, North’s first two batters were retired via a groundout and a lineout. The Huskies tried to ignite some kind of two-out rally with Parker Kincell and Brock Martin both getting singles, and Cole Malnick being hit by a pitch to load the bases, but another groundout ended the game.
North Marion next plays Ripley on the road on April 28, the first of four remaining games for the Huskies’ regular season. Tomorrow, Buckhannon-Upshur travels to Fairmont Senior, who recently clinched the Big X Conference Championship.
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Parker Kincell: 1-3 SAC BUNT
Brock Martin: 2-4 2B, R
Cole Malnick: 1-3 HBP
Landon Adams: 0-4
Will Lemasters: 1-2 2B, BB, R, RBI
Cullen Hess: 0-2
Alexander Rhodes: 0-1
Spencer Parrish: 1-3 RBI
Rylan Craig: 0-3
Gavyn Owens: 0-3
Logan Payton: R
Will Lemasters (L): 4IP, 4H, 6K, 2BB, 4R, 1ER
Cullen Hess: 1.2IP, 3H, 1K, 3BB, 5R, 3ER
Alexander Rhodes: 1.1IP, 4H, 0K, 0BB, 3R, 2ER
BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR BUCCANEERS
Zach Calef-Boring: 1-4 BB, 4R, SB
Payton Bennett: 0-4 HBP, 2R
Landon Marple: 2-4 HR(3), 2B, SAC FLY, 2R, 6RBI
Ian Donnen: 2-5
Clint Crites: 1-3 BB
Blake Runyan: 0-1
Tucker Burr: 1-4 2B, R
Elijah Bryant: 3-4 2R, 2SB
Wyatt Mason: 1-2 2BB, R
Zach Calef-Boring (W): 6IP, 4H, 6K, 1BB, 3R, 2ER
Drahden Rice (S): 1IP, 2H, 0K, 0BB, 0R
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.