FAIRMONT — The early-season bumps didn’t break them but made them. The mid-season tests didn’t separate them but united them. And now, the postseason pressure isn’t exposing them, it’s fortifying them.
All year long, Fairmont Senior High’s girls soccer team has been gradually progressing for this opportunity and steadily coalescing for this moment, and now, as the Lady Polar Bears return to the Class AA-A state tournament for the first time since 2017, they’re primed for a peak as just the right time.
“Throughout the whole season, we’ve had our ups and downs, of course,” FSHS sophomore midfielder Kate Gribben said, “but I think that we’ve bonded really well over the whole season. We’ve created a family bond and we’ve all gotten so close, and our friendship with one another has definitely translated onto the field where we’ve been clicking perfectly.”
“I think the biggest thing that has brought us to this point is team dynamics,” said soccer coach Jeff King. “It’s taken us this far into the season before the girls really got comfortable with one another and really started playing with each other. When you put 11 people together and ask them to work together, it doesn’t just happen immediately, and that’s the difference between now and the beginning of the season is the girls are playing together more than they’re playing individually.”
The Lady Polar Bears roll into today’s state tournament in Beckley as Class AA-A’s No. 3 seed where they’ll take on No. 2 Williamstown at 12:30 p.m. for a spot in the Class AA-A state championship game. Along the way, they’ve become a more hardened and versatile group that is a product of both trial and triumph. Over the first month of the season, they battled and grinded their way to wins as they found their footing, but in the months since, they’ve paved paths to victory with a more free-flowing, up-and-down fluidity.
“We’ve found a way most of the year to score enough goals to win and ultimately, that’s all you really have to do,” said King, whose Polar Bears are 16-2-1 entering the state tournament. “We don’t have to be pretty about it and we don’t have to score 10 goals every game, we just need one more than the opponent and this team has found a way all season to get that one more. We’ve never really put together the perfect game, but every game has been perfect enough.”
The contrasting pivot points to Fairmont Senior’s season — the gritty, grimy beginning and the silkier, smoother latter half — have quietly given the Polar Bears a multi-dimensional identity, one in which its methods and style may vary — slow and sludgy vs. up-tempo and flowing — but the end result rarely has — victory.
Those dueling identities have proven their worth for the Lady Polar Bears in the playoff crucible, where tenors of games are guaranteed to shift and go-to advantages are bound to oscillate. They can turn to their blue-collar gruntwork to gobble up 50/50 balls and first touches while harnessing a possession surplus, or they can unveil their synergistic dynamism while springing direct attacks up-and-down. They dabbled in both to first outlast East Fairmont 4-3 for the sectional title and then again to stun Oak Glen 2-1 in overtime for the regional championship.
“Some nights it’s the midfield, some nights it’s the defense, some nights it’s the girls up front — we have talent at every position and we’re really lucky that way,” King said. “And then just like against Oak Glen the other night (in the regional final), they all play their hearts out.”
At the foundation of every level of the Polar Bears’ lineup — backline, midfield, forwards — as well as their overall teamwide character lie the team’s seniors, King said. Fourth-year bulwarks such as forward Tricia Lemasters, center back/sweeper Alisha Hayhurst, defensive midfielder Sidney Greene, and outside middies Emma Hedrick and Eden Williams have been through the wringer during their tenures with the Lady Polar Bears; they were contributors — some were even full-fledged starters — on that 2017 Fairmont Senior team that made the state field and now their careers have gone full circle as they return to Beckley after a two-year hiatus.
“Those seniors are a lot of our identity,” King said. “A girl like Emma, she’s not the flashy girl out there, and it’s the same thing with girls like Alisha and Sid in the middle — we get a lot of play from a lot of girls who just go out and do their job. You’re not going to see those girls in the Top 10 in scoring at the end of the year, you’re not going to see them getting the press, you’re not going to hear everyone cheering their names, but you know that they’re always there.
“They’re the workhorses.”
Players like Hedrick, Greene and Hayhurst — true leaders who eat up the dirty work and swallow bits of personal pride for the betterment of the team — have fostered an environment of togetherness and chemistry that has prompted others, such as defenders Joshlynn Boone and Maura Stark and goalkeeper Rebecca Cox to take up similarly non-glitzy roles, while allowing for the likes of Gribben, Adaline Cinalli, Seneca Arbogast and Karter King to control the offense alongside Lemasters.
“It goes beyond soccer,” Gribben said. “From our forwards, to our midfield, to our defense, all of us have been friends since, well I can’t even remember.”
Everything within the Polar Bears — chemistry, leadership, on-field execution — has synched up at just the right time, and it now has them just two wins away from what would be the first ever state championship in program history.
“You don’t get to this tournament without being good,” coach King said, “but we’re going to have to play our best games of the year (to win it all).”
