FAIRMONT — In more ways than one, East Fairmont’s senior night Friday was a success.
An 8-1 win against incoming Clay-Battelle was a fitting send off for the program’s four seniors. And the win was kicked off by a special moment on the diamond.
One Bee senior, Liam Carpenter, has functional neurological disorder, a medical condition in which there is a problem with the functioning of the nervous system and how the brain and body sends or receives signals.
Seizures that he has had as a result of FND have kept him off the field this year, but coming into Friday’s game, his coaches decided to celebrate his career by putting him in right field — though only for the first pitch, after which he’d be subbed out.
Of course, the first pitch to Clay-Battelle second baseman J.C. Spears was a flyball to right field.
Carpenter, though, showed no signs of rust. Tracking the ball down on the run, the senior made the catch to record the out, before getting an ovation as he made his way back to the dugout.
As the line from the film “Moneyball” goes, “How can you not be romantic about baseball?”
“Liam has some issues going on right now, and our intention was to get one pitch in, and recognize him as a senior,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “He’s a four-year guy with us. The ball happened to find him out in right field, and he made the catch.
“You couldn’t ask for a better end to that story right there. We love him to death, and he made the catch and came back in, we all congratulated him. He’s a great, fine young man.”
Carpenter’s play out in right was a highlight in a game where all of East’s seniors got their moments to shine in a decisive win over the Cee Bees.
East’s Connor Tingler recorded the win on Friday, pitching the third and fourth innings in a game where the Bees trotted out five different hurlers. Tingler sliced up Clay-Battelle for five strikeouts across two innings of no-hit ball. As a staff, East gave up only two hits in the game, while totaling nine strikeouts on the day.
At the dish, the middle of the lineup had a good day for East Fairmont. The Bees’ three-hole and four-hole hitters, Danny Raddish and senior Kaynan Coleman, combined to go 6-7 at the plate, with each recording an RBI, and Raddish adding a walk and a run scored.
Kaynan Coleman also started the game for the Bees, pitching two innings and seeing one run score for Clay-Battelle. The damage came in the first inning, where Kohlton St. Clair came across the plate after a bobbled ground ball.
The Cee Bees’ 1-0 lead did not last long. East piled on five runs in the bottom of the first, with both Raddish and Coleman batting in a run. Raddish hit a high fly right behind second base, in no-man’s land, and the ball eventually dropped despite two Cee Bees scrambling to get to it.
The single allowed Clay Hershberger to score from third, which he had reached by swiping two bags after being hit by a pitch.
Knotted at 1-1, Coleman followed Raddish with a single of his own, a hot-shot past the third-baseman, which drove in Carter Brown to put East ahead.
“Danny’s got his swing back through the zone again, hit a couple balls square, they came off very good,” Price said. “Kaynan Coleman has been very consistent for us, had three singles today. Very steady at the plate and does a nice job. Couldn’t be happier for those guys.”
Raddish came around to score later in the inning, capitalizing off a throwing error to first base. Errors were a problem for Clay-Battelle all day, as the Cee Bees committed five in the contest.
Jake Vincent drove in two runs on a single down the first baseline before the inning’s end to bring the score to 5-1. Vincent finished with three RBI’s in the game.
The Bees kept the momentum rolling into the top of the first, where they pulled off an inning-ending double play.
With runners on the corners, Clay-Battelle sent their runner from first to second. Catcher Conner Graffius popped up and threw him out, but on the throw, the runner from third broke for home. East’s Connor Tingler made an equally impressive throw from second base back to homeplate, and threw out the would-be scorer as well.
East Fairmont struck again in the bottom of the fifth after Jake Vincent had entered as a pitcher in relief of Tingler, and sat down the Cee Bees in order.
After Joey Alvaro was hit by a pitch, Austin Vincent hit a slow-roller to the shortstop. Vincent would’ve beaten out the throw regardless, but a poor delivery sent the ball over the head of the first baseman, and allowed Alvaro to speed all the way around the bases to home plate. Vincent, meanwhile, made it to third in the commotion.
Austin Vincent scored on a sac-bunt from Jake Vincent — a play which turned out not to be a sacrifice at all, as a throwing error by the pitcher to first base resulted in Jake Vincent not only reaching first safely, but making it all the way to third base. He came in to score on a sac fly by Clay Hershberger.
A feel-good victory for the Bees had each of their four seniors shine on their own senior night — Carpenter started the game on a high-note with his opportune catch, Coleman went 3-4 with an RBI, Hershberger stole three bases and brought in a run, and Austin Vincent scored two runs while also recording an RBI.
“These four guys have been through it all,” Price said. “They’ve gotten to experience some great things, and they’ve been on the other side of it as well. They’re just very resilient people. They’re very good ballplayers, but more than that, they’re great people. They’re fine young men, their parents have done an excellent job raising them.
“I couldn’t be prouder to coach these guys. Clay Hershberger, Austin Vincent, Kaynan Coleman, and Liam Carpenter, they don’t get any better than that character-wise. I’m just very proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.