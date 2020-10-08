WHEELING — It was all set up for them and they knew it.
Throughout the course of a memorable playoff run and an all-time season for North Marion High golfers, wire-to-wire thrillers had emerged as their specialty, dark horse performances had come to pose as their lifeline, and a collective gritty determination had taken shape as their mantra.
The Huskies had seen it all coalesce into the program’s first win over rival Fairmont Senior at the Fairmont Field Club in 20-plus years, their first Big 10 Conference Championship since 2012, their second-consecutive Class AA Region I runner-up, and, entering Wednesday, a mere one-stroke between them and the first state championship in team history.
On so many occasions this season North Marion had harnessed that triad of circumstances into triumph, but on the second and final day of the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Oglebay Resort, all it netted the Huskies was a second straight season finale in which they were left wondering what could’ve been.
“We’ve worked really hard as a team. From the parents to the kids, we’ve put 364 days into this to get to this spot and I thought we had a great chance this year of finally winning the championship,” said Chance Hearn, North Marion golf coach. “It was really sad that we didn’t.”
For a second-consecutive season, North Marion was forced to settle for Class AA runner-up status, with the Huskies falling to Fairmont Senior by 35 strokes in the 2018 title race and then losing out to Shady Spring by just seven strokes for the championship on Wednesday.
“I hate finishing second again this year,” Hearn said. “I feel like we were very prepared as a group and I feel like we were the team to beat honestly.”
“As a team, we feel we underachieved as bad as that sounds,” said Michael Harris, North Marion senior star. “We came up here thinking we were the best team in the tournament, and I still think we are, but we just didn’t play to our potential.”
North Marion, which entered the round trailing Shady Spring by just one stroke at 258-259, collectively struggled on the front nine Wednesday to grow its deficit to double digits by the turn, and, while the Huskies rallied on the back nine to still put a major scare into the Tigers, it ultimately wasn’t enough, with Shady Spring taking the Class AA state championship over NMHS 519-526.
“It’s all about experience and dealing with pressure,” said Shady Spring senior Todd Duncan, who led the Tigers’ championship effort by repeating as the Class AA individual state champion with rounds of 77 Tuesday and 78 Wednesday to finish at a 13-over 155. “I just told (my teammates) to stay level-headed and play to what you can and we should win at the end.”
Robert C. Byrd (527) finished just one stroke behind the runner-up Huskies to take third overall, with the Eagles’ Day 2 round of 250 winding up as the best in Class AA on Wednesday by 11 strokes. Keyser (531) placed fourth in the Class AA team standings and Herbert Hoover (549) nabbed fifth.
“We talked a lot over the last three big tournaments [Big 10, regional and states] that the great players do great things in these moments because their focus is higher, and I really thought we would just shine (today),” Hearn said. “I’m proud of our kids that they didn’t quit and they gave us a chance there at the end, but we just had to have too much happen. It just kind of got away from us early and we weren’t able to overcome the start unfortunately; it’s a super difficult place and if you’re not perfect, you’re not going to be rewarded.”
Oglebay’s Jones Course, the annual site of the WVSSAC State Tournament, has long held a reputation as a brutal place to play; it’s hillside fairways, unforgiving distance, speedy greens, and merciless hole locations will pry at every fiber of a golfer’s being. And to top it all off on Wednesday, there was a blustering wind, with gusts repeatedly veering tee shots left and right and carrying approach shots both short and long.
The state’s best golfers, though, managed to conquer it yet. Duncan and Harris dueled in the day’s last group for the Class AA individual crown, Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis posted an impressive Day 2 76 to secure the Class A individual title, and Brooke’s Ryan Bilby carded the best single round of the tournament on Wednesday with a 72 to repeat as the Class AAA defending champion.
“Individually, it was a successful week,” said Harris, who capped his career with the Huskies as the Class AA individual runner-up with a 79-82-161 to finish just six strokes behind Duncan’s title-winning score. “To finish six shots of back of an obvious Division-I player who I would say is the best player in the state, it’s an accomplishment. As an individual, I’m happy.”
Harris’ two-day total of 161 — which tied for sixth individually among all three classes — was the backbone of North’s title push, including the back nine rally on Wednesday where he finished the final match of his high school career with three pars, two birdies and one bogey over his last six holes.
“[Harris] hit that shot (on his last hole) from out of nowhere up onto the green and when he walked up, I said, ‘You might as well finish it up with a birdie,’ and I was 100 percent sure he would. That’s just the kind of kid he is,” Hearn said. “He’s a dog, he’s a competitor, and for as much as I’ll miss his talent, I’ll miss his leadership and his competitiveness even more; he’s just the ultimate competitor.”
Along with Harris’ 79-82-161, NMHS junior Dylan Runner shot an 87-88-175 for the tournament to finish 10th in Class AA, while Evan Hall carded the Huskies’ third qualifying score on Wednesday with an impressive and surprising round of 97.
Shady Spring, meanwhile, in addition to Duncan’s first-place total of 155, got a fourth-place total of 167 from Tanner Vest and a 197 from Jordan Townley to secure the championship.
Shady Spring was joined in the circle of champions by St. Marys, which repeated for the Class A state title, and Wheeling Park, which held off George Washington by three strokes for the Class AAA state championship.
