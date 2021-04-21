RACHEL — Commonly labeled first and foremost as a battle of survival, the dawn of the postseason truly was a fight for life in the case of North Marion on Wednesday as the No. 2-seeded Huskies took on No. 3-seeded Weir in a win-or-go home sectional semifinal at North Marion High.
The Huskies, who were down its starting frontcourt of Praise Chukwudozie and Harley Sickles as well as rotational guard Parker Kincell due to non-illness-related circumstances, treaded the fine line between a sectional championship birth and the end of their season for a full 32 minutes against the visiting Red Riders before eventually scraping out a 47-40 victory.
The win advances North Marion to Saturday’s Class AAA Region I, Section 1 title game at top-seeded Wheeling Central at 7 p.m. and also clinches the Huskies a spot in the Region I co-final next week.
“We had guys who were put into roles at the last minute who really haven’t had those roles, and I thought they responded well,” said North Marion coach Steven Harbert of the team’s fill-in contributors of Malachi Funkhouser and Jarrett Reed in elevated starting roles and freshmen Casey Minor and Landon Frye in rotational reserve roles. “And our (main) guys (Tariq Miller, Cruz Tobin, and Preston Williams), I told them in the locker room, ‘It’s your guys’ team,’ and I thought their energy from when they huddled up in pregame all the way through was pretty good.”
Miller led the way for North Marion with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, to go with six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Tobin was the lone other NMHS player to crack double figures with 11 points, which he coupled with five rebounds and two steals. Williams, meanwhile, turned in a big-time performance beyond scoring, as he snatched a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out a team-best five assists.
The quartet of Funkhouser, Reed, Minor, and Frye combined for another 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, while Funkhouser also grabbed nine rebounds and Minor snatched five boards off the bench.
Junior Jayon Nosko led Weir with 10 points and nine rebounds, as the athletic phenom’s combination of off-the-bounce attacks and outside shooting drove the Red Riders’ upset bid all night long. Tyler Kelly added another nine points for Weir, while Charles Zagula scored seven points off the bench and point guard Anthony Cross recorded a team-high four assists.
“I just wanted our guys to fight as hard as they can, and that’s been who we are all year,” said first-year Weir coach Anthony Santangelo. “All year long, we’ve had to come back from deficits and just bring it.”
The Huskies, who once trailed 8-0 just over three minutes into the game, cemented the victory late in the fourth with grimy, tough on-ball defense that held the Red Riders to just seven points in the final period and one field goal over the game’s final five minutes. For the game as a whole, North Marion’s sticky, pressurized man-to-man limited Weir to just 14 total made field goals, as the Red Riders shot 32.6% from the field and turned the ball over 12 times.
“I thought our guys’ defensive effort was really good, and again, that’s a trickle down effect from our three guys (Miller, Tobin, Williams) who have consistent experience,” said Harbert, whose Huskies started the game in a 2-3 zone before switching to man after digging the 8-0 deficit. “We felt that our defensive pressure could give their guards some problems, but we also knew it was kind of a Catch 22 where do you want to get out and play fast and hard early, or do you try to kind of save your legs early on and get it late down the stretch. But when they started making shots — we knew a couple of guys could get hot — we decided it was time to go ahead and go man-to-man and try to pressure them a little bit in the half court.”
On multiple occasions, Weir dragged through offensive droughts in what was, to be fair, a pretty methodical offensive game on both sides. The Red Riders scored just three points over an 8:47 stretch that spanned the first and second quarters in which North Marion turned its 8-0 deficit into an 18-11 lead, and Weir also had extended dry spells over the final three-plus minutes of the first half with just three points and the three-points-in-five-minutes end to the game.
“Once they switched the man, the ball kind of just stuck on one side, we weren’t passing an cutting, and we just got bottled up,” Santangelo said. “They ended up getting steals off of that and countered off of it.”
Despite the grinding struggles offensively and the 18-11 deficit that ensued because of it midway through the second quarter, Weir rallied back via the pick-and-roll combination of Cross and Kelly to knot the game at 20-20 by the half, and the Red Riders actually retook a three-point advantage early in the third following a catch-and-shoot 3 by Zagula and blow-by baseline drive and finish by Nosko.
But North Marion fired right back with a 9-0 run that included a pair of buckets by Funkhouser as well as a wing 3 from Tobin and putback by Williams. Then Miller took charge to finish the third on a high note for the Huskies, as he drilled a pull-up 3 from above the break and finished a fast break layup, while sandwiching a gorgeous no-look drop-off assist in between, to put NMHS up by as many as 10 at one point and up 40-33 going into the fourth.
“Tariq, he doesn’t talk a whole lot, but he’s a leader by example, and our guys really follow him in practice,” Harbert said.
From there, North Marion managed to hold its lead down the stretch with a combination of stymying defense and relentlessness pursuing the offensive glass, as the Huskies piled a 14-6 advantage on the offensive glass.
